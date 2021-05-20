MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local legislators made their first post-session stop in Maryville Tuesday morning, touching on their shared support for a gas tax increase and other legislative priorities.
Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, spoke about the state legislative session that ended last week during the annual Legislative Coffee forum held Tuesday morning by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Aimed primarily at business owners, the event was held in person for the first time since the end of the 2019 session due to COVID-19.
Gas tax increase
Just before the end of the session, the General Assembly sent a bill to Gov. Mike Parson that would increase the state’s motor fuel tax from 17 cents per gallon by 2.5 cents per year until it hits 29.5 cents in five years. Missouri’s gas tax was the second-lowest in the country and hadn’t been raised in 25 years.
The measure also would allow for Missourians who keep their gas receipts to receive a refund from the state on the tax, similar to a provision in South Carolina law. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, only about 79,000 tax returns for 2020 used the tax credit refund provision for a total of $3.4 million refunded — the state deposited more than $500 million.
Both Andrews and Hegeman voted for the increase, saying it is much needed to help maintain the nation’s seventh-largest highway system.
“Many of you don’t like it, but every time I go to the county commissioners’ regional meeting, that is the No. 1 issue that comes up,” Hegeman said at Tuesday’s event. “And as I drive around the 15 counties of the 12th senatorial district, I see how bad our roads have degraded, how bad our infrastructure has become. There is a need for additional revenue. We’ve been trying to do that for a number of years; this is a proposal that we put forth that would allow that to happen.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation has estimated an annual shortfall of about $745 million for road and bridge funding. The gas tax increase, at its peak, is estimated to bring in an additional $500 million.
Voters last rejected a gas tax hike that was on the ballot in 2018, which both legislators acknowledged. Two years prior, in 2016, Hegeman said at that year’s Legislative Coffee event that he did not think it was appropriate to pass such a significant tax increase without approval from voters — the measure at the time would have raised the tax by six cents over three years and tied future years to the rate of inflation.
Andrews said he believes public opinion has changed, and thinks the modest tax increase will pay significant dividends. The average vehicle, he said, drives 14,000 miles per year and gets 24.5 miles to the gallon. That would average out to $71 per year over the next five years until the tax hits its peak.
“You know, you look at that and think, if you’ve got enough money to be able to have a car on the road today, you can pay $71 — and that’s if you’re driving the average. … I just don’t want anybody to think that people are going to go without because of that.”
Federal funding
Both men took multiple opportunities to turn the conversation toward what they saw as irresponsible spending by the federal government through trillions of dollars in COVID-19 aid packages, measures that Andrews called “ridiculous.”
“I’ve never seen the floodgates open up so wide,” he said. “… Literally, the flow of money is just, it’s just been like a cesspool of money. And I don’t think we’ve seen the end of it. I think it’s wrecked our entire economy. I don’t know how you dig out from under this.
“We are adding more and more to our federal debt. Obama and Trump … if you look and see what President Obama and President Trump did to our federal deficit, it is staggering, unbelievable. And so you look at that and, I’d say it’s a slow-moving train wreck, but it’s fast-moving. And President Biden, yeah, just adding to it.”
Andrews pointed to the personal stimulus checks added federal unemployment benefits in particular as poor decisions. Gov. Mike Parson announced earlier this month that on June 12 the state will end the $300-per-week addition to regular state unemployment, along with benefits for gig workers and the self-employed, and the 13 added weeks of checks after the state’s usual 20.
“Was this helpful to some? Yes, absolutely,” Andrews said. “I had a son in Nashville that, they were right in the middle of a national tour whenever COVID hit. So, you know what it did to the arenas, you know what it did to concert venues: completely shut it down. And so he was one that, yes, it benefited (him).
“But then it got to a point where he was calling me saying, ‘Dad, you know, really, is this just the way it’s going to be?’ There were people who, whenever jobs were plentiful, people were not going to get those jobs because they were doing better (on unemployment). And that was happening right here in Maryville.”
The maximum allowable weekly unemployment insurance claim in Missouri is $320, which an individual can receive for 20 weeks. That would include anyone making approximately $32,000 per year or more. Until June 12, Missourians can receive the benefits mentioned above in addition to the state’s base amount.
Unemployment assistance was the only reason the two legislators cited as why businesses in the area may be having difficulty finding employees.
“That was enough, evidently, to entice people not to come back to work,” Hegeman said. “Maybe if we get back to the state benefit … maybe people will start coming back to work.”
However, the unemployment rate in Nodaway County is similar to or lower than it was prior to the pandemic. According to statistics from the Missouri Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in Nodaway County in March of this year — the most recent data available — was 2.9 percent. In March 2020 it was 3.9 percent, and in March 2019 it was 3.3 percent. In fact, this year’s March unemployment rate is the lowest since at least 2009, the last year available through the Department of Labor’s online database. Overall, the 2.9 percent unemployment rate is at its lowest level since December 2019, when it was 2.7 percent.
Unemployment peaked in Nodaway County in April of last year at 9.1 percent at the same time it plummeted across the country, with 1,370 initial claims in Nodaway County for unemployment and claimants receiving what was at the time an additional $600 federal unemployment boost. That rate was nearly cut in half the next month, and has gradually declined since.
Both men have also received their own federal assistance packages. According to data compiled by ProPublica from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Andrews Family Corporation, the holding company for Andrews’ business Woolshop in his hometown of Grant City, applied for and received $44,519 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program in April of last year to help meet payroll obligations. Hegeman Farm Inc., a company associated with the family farm Hegeman owns part of in Cosby, applied for and received $9,267 in January of this year from the PPP. Pre-pandemic, records compiled from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by the nonprofit Environmental Working Group also show that Hegeman Farm has taken in more than half a million dollars in federal farm subsidies between 1995 and 2020.
COVID-19
Hegeman also credited Parson with keeping the state in good shape financially during the pandemic. According to a study by the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy, Missouri saw a decrease in employment of 3.9 percent between February 2020 and March 2021, beating the nationwide average for states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands of about 6.9 percent.
“We’ve really benefited from Governor Parson’s management of the COVID-19 crisis this past year, where he didn’t shut down our economy and destroy our economy like the east and west coasts did,” Hegeman said. “He managed it well — he put a lot of burden on my friends in the back, on the local governments, who’ve had to manage it and ramp it up and ramp it down as they saw fit as the COVID crisis hit us. But quite honestly, he managed our economy very well in the state of Missouri — protected our citizens and managed the economy very well.”
Adding to his comments about what he saw as scattershot, excessive federal aid packages, Andrews indicated that local leaders had been forced to shoulder too much of the burden.
“I think that if we would’ve taken it serious from the very beginning and had some real strong leadership in place — not mandating or throwing people in jail if they don’t comply, I just mean some real direction … I think that we might have seen a different outcome. I don’t know, I’m not a medical professional, that’s just my common sense, my logic.”
Medicaid expansion
Neither Andrews nor Hegeman directly addressed Medicaid expansion, which was removed from the budget passed by legislators last week and sent to the governor’s desk. Missouri voters passed an amendment to the state’s constitution last year that mandated expansion of MO HealthNet coverage to those earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level — roughly just under $18,000 per year for an individual or around $37,000 for a family of four — by July 1. Before voters changed the constitution last year, the program was restricted largely to adults with children, who cannot earn more than 21 percent of the federal poverty level — about $5,400 for a family of three — one of the most restrictive requirements in the country.
The expansion will extend eligibility to an estimated 275,000 Missourians, with 90 percent of the funding guaranteed by the federal government, 30 percent more than for existing state Medicaid recipients.
Instead, the House Budget Committee first separated the Medicaid funding from the rest of the budget and voted it down in committee. Andrews, who sits on the House Budget Committee, voted against funding the voter-mandated expansion, one of 19 other Republicans on the committee to do so.
A measure in the Senate to include funding to expand Medicaid was also voted down, with Hegeman, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voting no.
Resolution of the conflict between the constitution and the legislature will likely be resolved in court.
Hegeman said that the budget is in good shape for next year — with what Parson has estimated will be a $1.1 billion surplus — but the years afterward could have proven difficult to come up with funding for ongoing expenses. He said much of the surplus will likely be used for one-time capital improvement expenses.
Other bills
Andrews and Hegeman also mentioned they were pleased with other legislation that was successfully passed out of the legislature, such as:
- Online sales tax
Legislation sent to the governor would require out-of-state companies to tax Missouri residents for online purchases, bringing them in line with brick-and-mortar stores. The bills also include an income tax cut to offset the state’s portion of the sales tax revenue.
- Prescription drug monitoring
Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, has prioritized a statewide prescription drug monitoring program since she was in the House nine years ago. The electronic database would collect information about controlled substance prescriptions to monitor potential misuse.
- Lifetime orders of protection
A bill that would allow protection orders to be renewed for up to the lifetime of the alleged abuser, and includes a provision requiring the attacker to stay away from animals belonging to the victim as well.
- Foster care and adoption tax credits
A pair of bills allows parents who foster for at least six months to deduct up to $2,500 for a single parent or up to $5,000 for a couple, and provides a one-time deduction of up to $10,000 for each child adopted with priority given to parents adopting children with special needs.
- COVID-19 liability
This bill would shield some businesses and some other entities from COVID-19 liability lawsuits in many instances.
- Student revenue rights
College students who compete in athletics would have the right to make money off of their name and likeness.