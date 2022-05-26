MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local legislators were in Maryville last week to recap their final legislative session at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee event.
Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby — both term-limited in their chambers and exiting the General Assembly this year — shared a frustrated tone about the legislative session that ended earlier this month, but were optimistic about the future of both the state and northwest Missouri.
Both men began their talks with the dozens of community leaders in attendance on May 19 by saying that they were frustrated they weren’t able to get more done. Neither held back in pointing the finger at their Republican colleagues in the Senate Conservative Caucus, a group of seven senators who frequently stood in the way of legislation this session and were at odds with GOP leadership.
Particularly, the group’s attempts to institute a new U.S. House map that would likely result in a 7-1 split in favor of Republicans “really just kind of stuck everything up,” Hegeman said at last week’s public forum, calling them “anarchists” and the “chaos caucus.”
The caucus’s push on the Congressional map was “a big distraction,” Andrews agreed.
“They call themselves conservatives, but I really take (issue) with that because I consider them more right-wing extremists,” Andrews said. “… They want to control and manipulate everything, and they want to do it in the name of conservatism.”
Although the map was eventually approved with an anticipated 6-2 split, the divide kept other work from getting done, the legislators said.
“Years ago, a win used to be people from opposing views come to the table, rolling up their sleeves, digging in, trying to make a positive move forward,” Andrews said. “And nobody gets everything they want, but maybe it may be a good move forward. And now a win is, ‘I get everything that I want and you get nothing.’ And that’s what we consider a win in politics now and it’s shameful because it prevents us from getting good things accomplished.”
Still, Andrews and Hegeman said they were pleased with some legislation that did manage to get through, and with the budget priorities included in the $48 billion budget approved by the legislature — a document Hegeman is in charge of shepherding as chair of the appropriations committee.
Specifically, Andrews listed election integrity, a health care bill aimed at patients’ rights, a teacher pay increase and eminent domain as issues he was pleased were addressed during the legislative session.
Final go-round
Both Andrews and Hegeman thanked constituents for allowing them to serve, and had some advice for whomever their successors may be.
Andrews will complete his eighth year in the House this year, while Hegeman is finishing up his eighth in the Senate and 20th overall in the General Assembly after serving 12 years in the House from 1991-2003.
“I have been humbled these past eight years and am deeply appreciative of you allowing me the opportunity to serve you in Jefferson City, to be your voice of the great northwest down there and bring our issues to Jefferson City,” Hegeman said. “… Public service has been, truly, a blessing … .”
Hegeman encouraged voters to choose elected leaders at all levels who are committed to improving their communities.
“Do not elect people that you think are gonna be politically successful and ideologues because they agree with me, elect people that truly care about their communities and approach the job with a servant’s heart,” he said.