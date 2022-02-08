MARYVILLE, Mo. — As two school districts in Nodaway County contemplate a switch to a four-day week, parents have increasingly worried if other schools have seen worse student achievement after making the change.
Like school officials at Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway have said, there isn’t a lot of data available because a relatively low number of schools across the country have done it. And just because one study turns up one result in one state doesn’t mean the result would be the same here.
Prominent studies on the effects of four-day school weeks have produced mixed results, depending on their goals, methods and locations. Statewide studies have mostly shown little effect on achievement, with some, like a study in Oregon, finding a slight decline in math and reading scores after schools made the switch to a four-day school week. Others, like one in Colorado, found a positive relationship between four-day weeks and reading and math scores.
Two recent multi-state studies have lent credibility to the notion that four-day school weeks do typically result in worse academic performance, though. But the cause of the performance decline may not be related to the four-day week as much as a decline in instructional hours, one study suggested.
In one large-scale study published last year, an analysis that included data from six states, including Missouri, and interviews with school district officials found that school districts that switched to four days had statistically significant slower growth than similar districts that went five days — and, the effect compounded over time as students fell behind their peers at five-day districts. But, the four-day districts did see test scores rise, just not as much as expected.
Another study that included data from 12 states found a negative impact on English Language Arts and math scores when comparing four-day districts to similar ones with five days.
But perhaps the most important note of all comes from that second study, which found the difference between test scores went away when controlling for overall instructional hours.
If a school district was in the lower third of school districts in terms of total instructional hours, it saw lower student achievement than expected after switching to a four-day week. But if it was in the other two-thirds, then there was no statistically significant difference, suggesting that the structure of the week might not be as important as how much time students spend in the classroom.
In other words, if students didn’t spend much time in the classroom, they didn’t perform as well on tests regardless of whether the time was split into four-day weeks or five-day weeks — and vice versa — the study suggested. And if a school district was already at a relatively low number of instructional hours, students switching to a four-day week saw worse outcomes. Otherwise, for the two-thirds of schools that already had more instruction time, the switch to a four-day schedule didn’t show any significant effects on student performance — even when they cut similar hours out of the school year.
On average, school districts across the country trim about 58 hours off total instruction time during the year when switching to a four-day week, the six-state study found.
Nodaway-Holt’s proposed four-day calendar would be only three hours shorter than the 1,087 hours anticipated for a five-day week, while West Nodaway’s proposed calendars would cut about 40 hours down to a similar total of between 1,082-1,087.
In general, Missouri students are required to spend less time in the classroom than their counterparts across the country — only 16 states require fewer instructional hours than Missouri’s 1,044.
Other effects
One of the other effects sometimes touted by school administrators is an increase in student attendance during a four-day week since students will have a dedicated off-day for appointments.
But the available data does not bear that out. Most studies don’t find any significant change in student attendance after a switch to a four-day week, including one conducted in Missouri.
Studies do show, though, that school districts typically do save a small amount of money, usually between 0.5-5 percent of their budget, by switching to four days. The savings most often comes from costs for utilities, transportation and personnel. But like the two districts in Nodaway County currently considering it, most schools in Missouri don’t make the change to save money, they do it to attract teachers.
And right now, there hasn’t been enough research conducted yet to indicate whether a change to four-day weeks really does typically have a measurable impact on teacher movement — though most school administrators in Missouri who make the change have said that it has helped improve teacher recruitment, retention and morale.