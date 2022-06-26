The American Red Cross helps people in times of disaster but it needs volunteers willing to give their time to make that happen.
According to a news release, Red Cross teams in the Missouri-Arkansas Region provide food, shelter, comfort and hope to those facing emergency situations, from home fires to natural disasters like flooding and tornadoes.
They also train people in lifesaving skills and provide services to military members, veterans and their families; and collect blood and platelets from donors to provide patients with lifesaving blood.
The need for volunteers has never been greater in the face of larger and more intense disasters across the country, a release noted.
TOP 3 MOST NEEDED VOLUNTEER POSITIONS
- Disaster Action Team: While big hurricanes and wildfires get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. That’s why we need volunteers to help comfort and support local families in need by providing food, shelter, clothing or supplies, and connecting families to recovery assistance.
- Blood Donor Ambassador. These volunteers check blood donors into their appointments at blood drives, answer questions and give out post donation snacks.
- Blood Transportation Specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood using small Red Cross vans from Red Cross facilities (located in St. Louis, Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Lenexa, Kansas) to local hospitals.
Another important volunteer role needed is Disaster Health Services. These volunteers use their professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on care and education to shelter residents during a large disaster.
The Red Cross offers free online training that also may count toward nursing continuing education units. If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each.
But the need for volunteers isn’t limited to these areas. There are many other skills and abilities that can be of great use to the Red Cross.
“Please consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer to help families in need,” noted a news release. “Training is free but the hope a volunteer provides is priceless.”
Visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more, or call 314-516-2732 for more information on Missouri and Arkansas volunteer positions.