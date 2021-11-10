Veteran's Day

American Legion Post No. 100 Hall, Maryville, Missouri, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 on the Post 100, 1104 E Fifth St. 

Following the ceremony, a free ham and beans lunch will be served.                  

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Welcome to Post 100: David Dredge, Post 100 Commander

Posting of the Colors: Post 100 Color Guard under Amos Clampit

Presentation of Memorial Wreaths: Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, Legion Auxiliary Unit 100

Pledge of Allegiance: David Dredge, Post 100 Commander

The National Anthem: Tenile Conover, music by Anita Dew

Invocation: Leland LaRose, Post 100

Introduction of Guest Speaker:  David Dredge, Post Commander

Guest Speaker: Joshua Wilmes

POW/MIA Remembrance:  Nathan Little, Post 100 Adjutant

Music recognizing Branches of Service: Tenile Conover and Anita Dew

Deceased Veterans Recognition:  Bill Hollingsworth and Joyce Stark, FO

Benediction:  Leland LaRose, Post 100

Retirement of Colors:  Post 100 Color Guard

After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the twenty-one gun salute conducted by Post No. 100 Firing Squad led by Amos Clampit, followed by the playing of Taps.

