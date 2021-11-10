American Legion Post No. 100 Hall, Maryville, Missouri, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 on the Post 100, 1104 E Fifth St.
Following the ceremony, a free ham and beans lunch will be served.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Welcome to Post 100: David Dredge, Post 100 Commander
Posting of the Colors: Post 100 Color Guard under Amos Clampit
Presentation of Memorial Wreaths: Georgia Sheridan and Esther Coffelt, Legion Auxiliary Unit 100
Pledge of Allegiance: David Dredge, Post 100 Commander
The National Anthem: Tenile Conover, music by Anita Dew
Invocation: Leland LaRose, Post 100
Introduction of Guest Speaker: David Dredge, Post Commander
Guest Speaker: Joshua Wilmes
POW/MIA Remembrance: Nathan Little, Post 100 Adjutant
Music recognizing Branches of Service: Tenile Conover and Anita Dew
Deceased Veterans Recognition: Bill Hollingsworth and Joyce Stark, FO
Benediction: Leland LaRose, Post 100
Retirement of Colors: Post 100 Color Guard
After the retirement of the Colors, everyone is urged to exit for the twenty-one gun salute conducted by Post No. 100 Firing Squad led by Amos Clampit, followed by the playing of Taps.