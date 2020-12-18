MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board of Directors approved its 2021 budget and a bump in employee retirement plans at last week’s regular meeting.
With revenues estimated at $2,390,200 and expenditures estimated to be $2,398,200, according to the budget, the district will deficit spending by about $8,000.
NCAD Business Manager LaRee Lager said the district has around $2 million in reserves and is not concerned about the deficit spending.
She said two large unbudgeted expenses: the new building and an increase to LAGERS for employee retirement will be paid from those reserves.
Director of Operations Bill Florea told board members during the meeting last week about three options for increasing the amount the district pays into LAGERS. Board members discussed the options and selected the best for its employees.
The lowest cost option was the L12 plan at an additional cost of $63,000 per year. The L7 plan was an additional $114,319.20 cost to the district. The L6 plan was highest at total annual cost of $204,778.20, an additional $177,000 over the district’s current cost.
“I don’t feel like that’s an outrageous amount,” said board member Scott Walk. “Our annual expenses on our employees is just going to go up. That’s just a fact of life. I personally feel like our employees deserve that. … I feel like something should be done.”
Board member Carrie Sparks agreed, “They are the most valuable asset we have.”
Lager told The Forum on Tuesday, that the employee contribution will increase from 4 percent to 6 percent, but that most seemed happy to do it. That contribution also will help offset the additional cost to the district.
She said that employees, based on the new level and their years of service with the district could see an increase of 2 percent or $500 per month for retirement.
COVID-19
Florea reported to the board that 73 percent of the staff has recovered from COVID-19.
With so much of the staff being involved in numerous cases of COVID-19, and also becoming ill, the district has been working on a long-term plan for separating staff.
At last month’s meeting the board selected the second of three options regarding plans for a new structure to further separate crews while also creating space for future expansion. At a cost somewhere between $225,000 and $250,000, the new building would have a full basement with 1,600 square feet of space, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a commons area.
Board member Phil Rickabaugh asked if the new building will connect with the current district structure. Florea said no, but he’d like it to have a walkthrough. He didn’t know if that was possible.
Most recently a different designer has been brought on to design the new building for long-term separation of staff due to the pandemic. According to meeting minutes, the plans will be available at the January board meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Florea next broke down the percentage of calls that dealt with the virus, which has jumped from 18 percent in November to 30 percent in the first week of December.
The district responded to the following percentage of calls related to COVID-19 this year: February – 2.8 percent; March – 6 percent; April – 3.4 percent; May – 1.3 percent; June – 7 percent; July – 7.3 percent; August – 8.3 percent; September – 9 percent; October – 9 percent; November – 18.44 percent and the first seven days of December - 30 percent.
Walk to resign
Walk resigned from the board effective Dec. 31 because of his election to the Nodaway County Commission. The board unanimously approved appointing board member Carrie Sparks as treasurer and board member Pat Giesken as secretary until reorganization in May.
Until Dec. 31, Walk will still sign checks and work with the CD coming due later in the month.
Walk stated he had been in contact with a member of the community interested in serving on the board. According to meeting minutes, Corey McVinua will be invited to the board’s January meeting.
Other news
- Florea reported the district insurance package through Jackson Insurance went up by $10,517 for the month. Sparks plans to look through the paperwork and see about possible adjustments. Florea requested a quote from VFIS, an emergency services insurance provider, but said it wouldn’t be available until after the meeting. Something will have to be decided before Dec. 31, when the district’s insurance runs out, he said.
- Rickabaugh told board members that the Maryville Rescue Squad purchased a new ice suit because the old one was more than 14 years old.
- The district’s sales tax revenue deposit was $143,606.83, a 7.3 percent increase from 2019.
- The board approved Medicare/Medicaid adjustments in the amount of $6,987.75. It also approved sending $5,604.88 worth of billing to collections.
- Board President Herb Snodderley asked about the district’s experience with dispatch services since it changed hands to the city of Maryville. He noted some problems hearing communications in the northwest area of the county. Snodderley said nightly test pages are clear, but calls on the pagers are rough. Florea said he’d discuss it with the communications personnel.
- Board member Rick Allen asked about recent changes to the Active 911 program. He said the chief complaint has been moved from the beginning to the end of the transmission. Florea said he’s been working on programming issues with the city and will find out.