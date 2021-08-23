MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board of Directors continues to look at ways to improve reception issues for pages in the northwest and southeast parts of the county.
In those areas, some pages from dispatchers don’t make it rescue squad members. The problem appears to be with technical incompatibilities with a repeater station on a tower in Braddyville, Iowa, that the ambulance district contracts with. Over the past few months, the ambulance district has been looking at possible alternatives, including installing a repeater on a new tower.
At its regular Aug. 11 meeting, the board heard two quotes for installing a repeater on a new tower for better reception in the Tri-C area: a quote to lease a refurbished unit from Midwest Mobile and a quote from Haug Communications to lease a new transmitter unit. Both expenses would also require a license from the FCC that Director of Operations Bill Florea estimated to likely be in the $600 range, plus one-time installation fees.
The discussion was tabled, however, to wait for Northwest Cellular to respond with a quote.
In the meantime, an interim workaround has been for some responders to use a service called eDispatches, which repeats dispatch calls to designated cell phones through a linked app. The system works by using an eDispatches receiver to act much like any scanner would, but the receiver is programmed to record specific frequencies and tones set up by the customer. That audio is then sent to the cellphones that NCAD designates, and can be replayed through the app.
On the receiving end, if a rescue squad member doesn’t hear an initial page from dispatch in the usual manner because of reception issues, they would be able to get the audio of the call through the eDispatches app sent directly to their phone as a backup.
The agency was satisfied during a free trial of the service, and signed an agreement for up to 15 phones to be connected at $49 per month plus a $200 startup fee.
Other NCAD notes
- Florea said that call volume for transfers out of the county has increased in 2020 by 1.7 percent to 33.95 percent — one of the highest levels he’s ever seen it. He said the cause is unlikely to be one factor, but instead “a whole bunch of things.”
- Two companies, Geist Heating and Sleek Creek HVAC, submitted bids for a new mini-heat pump to be installed in the office. The board voted to accept the low bid, Geist Heating’s, for $4,810. Sleek Creek HVAC had submitted a bid of $5,350.
- Florea said the agency has ordered a new 2022 Ford gasoline chassis for an ambulance remount at a total cost of $137,298.05 after a $4,700 fleet discount. The remount is scheduled for January 2022 with a return date in late March to early April.
- The board approved the purchase of a power load system, power load cot and a seven-year maintenance agreement for $53,071.23. All ambulances will be equipped with the system, which helps load a patient on a cot into the ambulance.