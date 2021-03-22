MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board of Directors is nearing a location for the new construction location.
Director of Operations Bill Florea told the board at a previous meeting that the current plan for building extends approximately 1 foot into a rainwater detention pond and 4 inches below the bottom of the drain tile. Florea said Brock Pfost, who helped construct the current pond, told him it wouldn’t be an issue.
Florea offered the board a new drawing of the building that would connect to the current building through the safe, that may or may not be relocated elsewhere. Jared McQueen told the board, that the USDA may be able to help with possibly up to 15 percent reduction from the final cost of the project.
“I know prices are skyrocketing,” said board member Rick Allen, “and I think it’s going to get worse,” finished Herb Snodderley, board president.
Board member Carrie Sparks suggested talking to Jay Drake with the Building Trades class at Northwest Technical School, “since we’re not in a rush.”
No decisions were made at this time.
For nearly six months the board has worked to find a location and create a new space that would allow crew members to separate in the event of a pandemic. Last year, district personnel took a heavy hit due to the pandemic, with numerous staff members and health care front-line workers contracting the COVID-19 virus.
The space also would allow for the possible future expansion of crews. Florea has begun reporting the average daily call log at each monthly board meeting. The average daily calls for February were 6.19, compared to 5.55 per day in 2020, a 4.89 percent increase.
Other news
- In old business, the board passed Resolution No. 202101 which changes the district’s current Missouri LAGERS retirement benefit plan to the Missouri LAGERS L-6 program and increases employees to a 6 percent contribution. “Over the next 20 years it’s going to cost us $930,000,” Allen clarified for newest board member Mary Beth Shipps, who joined in January.
- Board members approved the purchase of an Arm Lock Rescue Device for each of the four county rescue trucks. Each unit costs $425. After a description from Bryan Sobotka of the Ravenwood Rescue Squad, the board OK’d the purchase. Each unit is thrown to a person in need of rescue who can slide it over their arm and it is expanded with CO2 canisters to be a floating device with a rope to pull the person to safety. Whether it be a water rescue or a grain bin rescue, he said.
- The board approved the purchase of a light kit with two flood lights and emergency lights at a cost of $4,600 for the Ravenwood rescue truck. Sobotka offered to install the lights at no cost to the district.
- Board member Phil Rickabaugh said the new diving suit was used and reported to work well. He suggested that when the budget allowed, the district consider purchasing another new one, because the older ones still in use are beginning to show wear.
- The board discussed the possibility of adding another holiday to the year’s schedule. In a worst case scenario with the highest paid employees, for a 24-hour shift, the additional cost would be $25,563.78 to pay employees to come in on the holiday while others are off. The average cost would be around $17,000. Sparks said she would like to review the entire leave policy before making a decision to provide an extra holiday.
- EMT Gerald Lager requested a leave of absence to sign on with FEMA to help provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri. Employee Jubal Smith also requested a leave of absence to help with spring planting. The board agreed with, but did not vote on the two requests.
- The board approved Medicare/Medicaid adjustments in the amount of $12,346.23. It also approved sending $12,967.34 worth of billing to collections.
- The board approved a merit raise of 18 cents and a performance incentive of $362.50 to EMT Lager.