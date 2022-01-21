MARYVILLE, Mo. — Following some discussion, the Nodaway County Ambulance District Board of Directors approved a 2 percent Cost of Living Adjustment for all employees.
District Operations Director Bill Florea had recommended a 1.25 percent COLA increase across the board. Director Rick Allen said that based on the increased cost of goods seen last year, that he would like to see a higher amount and recommended a 2 percent increase as well as the possibility of an increase later in the year.
Board members discussed what that would look like for all employees. There was some concern that this increase would affect employees differently based on their time with the district. With a mind toward competitive pay, board members briefly discussed how the district’s pay rate compares to surrounding districts.
It was noted that at least one area districts base hiring rates is $2 more per hour than NCAD’s.
Business Manager LaRee Lager said that Nodaway County pays into Missouri LAGERS for its employees’ retirement, which is not something every surrounding district does. She noted that it will likely help them in the long run.
The board unanimously approved the 2 percent increase.
Website update
Under employee concerns, new paramedic Josh Van Holzen told board members that the district website is extremely out-of-date and doesn’t provide enough information or links for prospective employees.
New to the district, he said it was difficult to even find how to contact the district in search of a position. He thought an update might be useful to help provide everything necessary to anyone interested in working for the district. Being able to apply directly on the website could make a big difference, he thought.
He also suggested new social media accounts could be set up to keep the public informed.
Board members discussed possibly reaching out to Northwest Missouri State University for help. Florea said if the site is updated by someone other than a district member it could cause issues. Someone at the district would need to be informed about how to update it.
Van Holzen said perhaps someone on staff could even get a stipend to keep the site updated with all pertinent information.
Meeting minutes note that Kim Campbell does have knowledge in this area and will be approached about this topic.
Other news
- The district plans to host CPR, AED and first aid training classes from noon to 4:30 and 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at district headquarters. The public is welcome to sign up for the certification class. Cost is $50.
- Florea informed board members that the January sales tax payment was $125,115.78, an increase of 16.14 percent over January 2021.
- Florea told the board that the district responded to 2,290 calls in 2021 with 2,343 patients seen. The PAT Van went on 693 calls and the Knights of Columbus transportation service had 70 calls. Total patient contact was 3,106.
- Since PAT Van driver Phil Lance will be retiring Jan. 31, Florea said the district hired Leland Lane to fill the position after that date.
- Ambulance 132 is to be taken to Iowa for a remount this month, according to meeting minutes. It should be completed by the end of April.
- Also in April, the board election will be a non-election since only Mary Beth Shipps and Pat Giesken filed for the two opening seats.
- Board members approved Medicaid/Medicare adjustments of $11,842.24.
- After a closed session, the board approved a performance incentive of $787.50 and a merit raise of 19 cents to Phil Lance. The board also approved a performance incentive of $965.50 and a longevity bonus of $520 to Kirby Sybert.
This story was edited Friday, Jan. 21 to include more information about the classes being offered in March.