MARYVILLE, Mo. — One more member of the Maryville R-II family has received statewide accolades. This time it’s the head of the family, Superintendent Becky Albrecht has been selected as the Missouri Association of School Administrators’ Northwest District Superintendent of the Year.
“It’s kind of humbling, obviously I’m proud,” Albrecht said. “It’s nice to be shown that level of respect from my peers and it’s a tribute to the people I work with.”
School board president Jason Haer said Albrecht’s selection is well deserved recognition for a person who is always striving to do her best.
“She is a tireless worker who is consistent and always prepared,” he said. “She always puts staff and students first in her decision making and recommendations, seeking input from all to come to the best solution.”
The award is a culmination of the team environment that Albrecht consistently looks to foster, he said. Part of that team and family atmosphere was on display Monday when Albrecht and several other members of the school district traveled to watch Maryville Middle School Assistant Principal Kate Lydon give her presentation for being named the 2020 Missouri Assistant Principal of Year at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
“I have a great team here,” Albrecht said. “It’s not just a result of what I’ve done, but what we do together as a district. … It just shows the high quality people we have in the district.”
Albrecht is quick to share the fruits of the award as she said it is not just a product of her own efforts, but rather a reflection of the teachers, administrators and support staff as well as all those associated with the entire Maryville R-II family.
“We have a lot of people who do a lot of great things,” she said. “We have a lot of support from our community. It’s kind of amazing because we don’t want for a lot.”
Anytime someone associated with the school district is recognized for their accomplishments is a cause for celebration, Albrecht said. However, it does have a little extra meaning this year.
“This is a ray of happiness in an extremely tough year,” she said.
According to Haer, it is Albrecht’s “especially impressive leadership” that has helped the district navigate and weather the storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Her composure and decision making led the district through very trying times,” he said. “Any success of the Maryville school district is a direct reflection of her hard work and dedication.”
As the northwest district’s award winner, she was among eight nominees for the 2021 Pearce Award, which went to Kevin Carl of Hancock Place Schools in the greater St. Louis area. Albrecht and other award winners received their awards at the MASA spring conference on March 24, in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Previously, Albrecht was named the MASA Northwest District New Superintendent of Year for 2007-2008.
Although it’s a great feeling to win awards at any level, according to Albrecht, who is in her 16th year at the helm of the district, that is not the reason people enter the education field.
“We don’t get into education for money, rewards or accolades,” she said. “We get into it for helping people and serving people. (Winning) is just a fleeting moment.”
Fleeting moment or not, one thing that remains constant is Albrecht’s personal philosophy of, “We’re here to make good things happen for other people.” Anyone who has been in her office, the Board of Eduction conference room or even received an email from her school account, knows that is her mantra. Albrecht said that it serves as a reminder of her purpose.
“I believe educational leadership is a service-oriented profession with the ultimate goal of preparing students for life as caring, capable and contributing citizens,” she said. “This philosophy has not just influenced, but really driven my decisions in budgeting, instructional programming and staff training throughout the years.”