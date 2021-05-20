MARYVILLE, Mo. — At Tuesday morning’s annual Legislative Coffee recap of the year’s legislative session, the concerted effort by some Missouri legislators to divert money to private schools generated the most discussion, with Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, divided.
Hegeman quickly found himself under fire at the event for his strong support and sponsorship of measures that, if signed by Gov. Mike Parson, could incentivize parents to move students to private schools from public ones by offering a tax credit of up to 50 percent to help pay for the cost.
The legislation would create what it calls an “empowerment scholarship account,” managed by a private nonprofit that would take a cut of the contributions as payment. The nonprofit would then issue a “scholarship” in the amount of the contribution for the student to attend a Missouri private school of their choice, with the money eligible to be spent on things like tuition or other school-related expenses. The contribution can be written off as a tax credit of up to 50 percent.
The total amount of tax credits is capped at $25 million, a provision put forward by Hegeman, which halved the original proposal. Hegeman also added a provision that the scholarship accounts could only operate if the state funded at least 40 percent of the projected amount of K-12 transportation aid.
The scholarship accounts would only be able to be used by students in communities of more than 30,000 people.
Although Hegeman supported the measure, Andrews was a strong opponent of the House versions of the bills since their inception and voted against it. During his initial summary of the legislative session, Andrews said that although he believes in school choice, the bills passed by the legislature will not help the children who don’t already have options.
“My kids had school choice,” Andrews said, noting that his youngest child was homeschooled with a combination of online courses. “He had a choice. I go back to those young people who, regardless, will not have a choice. They’re not my kids, my kids have a choice. More than likely, they’re not going to be your kids, because your kids are going to have a choice because they have parents who love them and care for them.
“My concern — you know, a lot of these schools in Kansas City and St. Louis, you know what? These are tough schools. They’re struggling. And if you look at the family unit, there’s brokenness in this family unit. My heart goes out to those young people who are stuck in those schools regardless of if we have ESAs. … There’s a lot of reform that we can do in the public schools to address these issues. And I’m going to continue to stand for our public schools until somebody can convince me that we’re addressing the real root of the problem — and that’s a brokenness in our families.”
Echoing the concerns of her colleagues across the county and in public education across the state, Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht said the effects will be felt locally even without having students eligible to use the scholarship accounts.
Because the tax credits will reduce revenue to the general fund, Albrecht said, public schools will continue to be underfunded and what she called a teacher shortage crisis will only be exacerbated.
“The biggest crisis we have right now — I don’t think anyone in education would disagree that there doesn’t need to be some reform — but none of that is going to happen without good people in classrooms, because it doesn’t matter the program, the site — it’s the teachers we have,” Albrecht said during Tuesday’s event. “And right now, that’s our crisis, is a teacher shortage. And I fully believe that a big reason for that shortage is that we can’t pay salaries that are competitive. And until we can attract better people into the classroom, or numbers of people into the classroom, where we have a choice even in who we hire, that’s not going to change and nothing’s going to be reformed.”
“It chisels away at the educational infrastructure that we have in place,” Andrews said of the bill. “It’s an uphill battle, and it’s very frustrating.”
Hegeman, who said he has been and continues to be “very supportive of public education,” said he got involved with the bill to help broker a compromise. He pointed to the lowered tax credit cap, halving the cap on the size of the total size of the scholarship program to $25 million and tying their operation to more transportation funding.
The state’s K-12 transportation funding is used to reimburse school districts for up to 75 percent of the cost of eligible students. According to the non-partisan Missouri Budget Project, the state was reimbursing districts at a rate of about 50 percent in 2003. By 2018, it was down to 16 percent.
Hegeman touted his addition of a 40 percent minimum, in addition to fully funding the state’s Foundation Formula. He said that about half the schools in his district are funded through the formula, while the others are “hold harmless” districts. Those districts, typically smaller, rural ones like most in Nodaway County, have their funding amounts locked in at no less than what they received in the 2005-06 school year. Foundation Formula schools receive funding based on several factors like attendance and student performance.
Those hold harmless districts, Hegeman said, don’t see much of a benefit from fully funding the Foundation Formula — though Albrecht’s district does. An increase in transportation funding, however, benefits both types of schools, he said.
“So I chose to put money into that, basically forcing more money into the transportation categorical, forcing more money for all my schools into the education community so that they don’t have to pay transportation out of their local money, they can get more money from the state to help with that,” Hegeman said. “And then they have that money freed up to be able to help deal with other costs that they have with education.”
Albrecht said that chronic underfunding had already led to the statewide teacher shortage, and simply meeting the required funding targets won’t turn things around, especially after teachers finish off the most stressful year of their careers. A 2020 Missouri State University survey of more than 8,000 K-12 educators across the state showed that 10 percent were planning on leaving teaching altogether, with the pandemic cited in 62 percent of those cases.
Even before the pandemic, signs pointed to a difficulty in finding qualified teachers in the future: according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, enrollment in teacher education programs across the state declined by about 20 percent since 2014. And that Missouri ranks around 42nd in the nation in average teacher salary — $42,000 — doesn’t help matters.
“I personally have two children who are high achievers and graduated with honors from college,” Albrecht said. “One of them’s making twice what the other one makes because he chose not to go into public education. It’s hard to be competitive when we don’t have funding to give people raises. In a school our size, to give a $100 raise per year — that’s less than $10 a month that people would see — costs us $25,000. And we don’t have that kind of money to keep pace.
“And it’s also difficult when, Senator Hegeman, you said we are fully funding the Foundation Formula — that sounds great, but that’s what we’re statutorily obligated to get. And the transportation money, I believe with what’s there and what’s being added, we’re still going to be getting less than 30 percent of what we should be receiving (this year) and should’ve been receiving for years. So it’s hard to keep pace, pay those competitive wages and recruit people into the profession.”