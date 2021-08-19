MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the conclusion of the open session of the Maryville R-II Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, Superintendent Becky Albrecht announced her retirement effective the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.
“I will not be seeking an extension (of my contract),” Albrecht told the board. “Thank you for the opportunity it's been an honor to work here. (It's been) 30 years in the making to say that.”
Albrecht has been leading the school district since July of 2015 and believes that now is the time to wrap up her 30 year career in education.
“I've enjoyed my 30 years in education,” Albrecht told The Forum. “It's an honorable profession and I have thoroughly enjoyed it, but it's time for me to do something different. Of all the places I have been I have enjoyed Maryville the most. It's has been great community to be a part of. The community has been very supportive and Maryville R-II is a great place to work. I'm thankful I've had the opportunity to be here.”
In regard to making the decision now, Albrecht said the reasoning is two-fold.
“This takes the elephant out of the room and everyone knows moving forward,” she said. “This gives the (school) board ample time to find a replacement. Good people are hard to find and this gives them the opportunity to find who the next best leader will be.”
Albrecht's retirement will be effective on June 30, 2022.