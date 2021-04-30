BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I school district held an open house for its student-led greenhouse this weekend.
The open house gave a look at the operation, overseen by Nicki Honan, that is primarily utilized by students in an agriculture class.
Grant Adkins, a West Nodaway senior involved in the greenhouse, said students have been growing perennials, annual flowers and vegetables that are on sale to the public. He said it’s the first time that students have used the greenhouse for the purpose in three or four years.
“We do contract work for some people who grow stuff for … their livelihood … and the rest we just sell to people who want to have flower beds and gardens in our community,” Adkins said.
The greenhouse class has been working on growing the plants since January.
As for Adkins himself, he said he took an interest in the greenhouse for two reasons.
“I’m in several ag classes and I just like to be out here, so then I ended up doing quite a bit of work out here,” Adkins said for reason number one.
The second reason?
“Not many people out here,” Adkins said with a laugh.
The greenhouse, located on the north side of the school grounds, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Proceeds from sales go to the FFA and agriculture programs at the school.