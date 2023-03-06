Conservation Agent Kris Smith (copy)

Kris Smith

Nodaway County Conservation Agent

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Those planning to hunt, fish or trap in 2023 should check permits to ensure they’re valid before heading out this year.

Most permits issued for those purposes by the Missouri Department of Conservation expired on Feb. 28, according to a news release from the department.

