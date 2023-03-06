MARYVILLE, Mo. — Those planning to hunt, fish or trap in 2023 should check permits to ensure they’re valid before heading out this year.
Most permits issued for those purposes by the Missouri Department of Conservation expired on Feb. 28, according to a news release from the department.
Permits can be checked and renewed through the MDC MO Hunting app, at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or by going to a retail vendor.
The department also offers auto-renewal for online permit buyers to automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year. Participation in auto-renewal is voluntary and the service can only be activated by the permit buyer. Enrollment in auto-renewal can be done during an online permit purchase or by using the “Manage Your Account” feature. A valid email address and credit card are required to participate in auto-renewal. The service will send personalized email updates to participants including initial enrollment notification, changes made by the buyer and 30-day and 7-day reminders of upcoming permit renewals and associated charges along with notifications of successful renewals and associated charges.
Even if enrolled in auto-renewal, however, it is still the responsibility of the hunter or angler to verify they have valid permits before hunting, fishing or trapping.
The Missouri Wildlife Code requires permits and photo identification to be carried on the hunter or angler’s person while hunting or fishing. Permits can be in electronic format. Current MDC regulations can be found on mdc.mo.gov and current versions of the Wildlife Code and other regulation booklets and brochures will be published at some point in March, the release stated.
More information is available from local MDC offices or from Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith at 816-261-1245. To report wildlife violations, contact Smith or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.