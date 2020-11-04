MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two Northwest Missouri State University professors have researched information regarding Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to Missouri producers and offer a look into funds provided within the state.
According to a news release provided by Mike Miller, assistant professor of agriculture business and Oscar Pérez-Hernández, assistant professor of Agronomy-Crop Protection, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors of the economy, including agriculture on both the demand and supply sides.
Some of the demand sector impacts were: reduced derived demand for corn because of significant decrease in driving during initial months of the pandemic, which resulted in less consumption of fuel and ethanol, and reduced demand for certain cuts and types of agricultural products as many restaurants closed or were operating only in drive-thru services.
“The major supply disruption was due to the shutdown or closure of meat processing plants, which resulted in some producers, mainly hog producers, to have to depopulate,” the release noted.
Congress passed four economic rescue and relief bills in response to the economic turmoil, one of which, the CARES Act, had a provision to help the agriculture sector through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program was to provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to producers. Those whose commodities saw a 5 percent or more decline in prices from mid-January to mid-April 2020 qualified for direct payments differentiated by commodity rates.
Missouri has a significant agriculture sector. Based on data from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the state is home to almost 95,000 farms. The top commodities for the state are soybeans, corn, cattle, calves and hogs.
The table shows the payments by commodity type for Missouri as of Oct. 18 when more than $377 million in CFAP payments have been made to producers.
The largest share of these payments was made to cattle producers at $242.71 million, followed by corn, soybeans and hog producers. A total of 41,618 applications were approved making an average CFAP payment $9,065.
Though a second round of CFAP payments under the CFAP2 program has been approved, payments from the first round still are being made, the release noted. The total payments in Missouri will be higher than those shown in the table as more applications are approved and/or payments on approved applications are made.