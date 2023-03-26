3-23 Area Officer 2.jpg

The 10 Missouri FFA Area 1 officers for the 2023-2024 school year were named on Wednesday, March 8.

 PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY NODAWAY-HOLT FFA
3-23 Area Officer 1.jpg

Nodaway-Holt student Rileigh Brown was named Missouri FFA Area 1 Historian for the 2023-2024 school year on March 8. 

GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School has a Missouri FFA Area 1 officer for the first time in more than 20 years.

Rileigh Brown, who is Nodaway-Holt’s current Chapter Vice President, was named Area 1 Historian earlier this month. Brown joins Jerrica Hess from Maryville High School and Ean Meyer from Jefferson C-123 as Area 1 officers for the 2023-24 school year.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags