GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School has a Missouri FFA Area 1 officer for the first time in more than 20 years.
Rileigh Brown, who is Nodaway-Holt’s current Chapter Vice President, was named Area 1 Historian earlier this month. Brown joins Jerrica Hess from Maryville High School and Ean Meyer from Jefferson C-123 as Area 1 officers for the 2023-24 school year.
Hess was named Parliamentarian and Meyer was selected as the Association Secretary.
“It was a way for me to get more involved in my school and help our school get involved in the area,” Brown said.
Brown was one of 16 students who applied for one of the 10 area officer positions available. There are 29 chapters in Area 1 and each chapter may send one candidate for consideration.
A panel of judges, including two agricultural instructors, will ask each candidates a number of questions before selecting a slate of candidates that the delegates from each chapter will review and vote on, according to the Area 1 Agricultural Teachers Association Handbook.
“It was pretty exciting being the first one here lately and being my first student to (hold an area officer position) so that was even better since I’ve only been teaching four years,” Katelyn Holmes, vocational agriculture teacher and FFA adviser for Nodaway Holt, said. “It was awesome. I was really happy for her and to see her hard work pay off.”
Nodaway-Holt’s last Area 1 officer was Melanie Acklin in 1997.
Holmes said Brown’s role as Area 1 Historian will include helping out at around 15 special events throughout the school year, including a booth at the Missouri State Farm, a leadership conference for the Area 1 schools and help in hosting the Greenland Motivational Conference.
“She keeps records of present and past events of the Area 1 FFA Association and keeps track of member and chapter accomplishments for our area,” Holmes said.