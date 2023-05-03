FFA Weston Redden

Shown in the front row, from left are Charlotte Dunn, Weston Redden and Brad Redden; back row: advisers Jeremy Lacy and Dillon Stiens. Redden was named the Area 1 Star in Placement based on his outstanding achievements in work experience in an agricultural business with three beef cattle operations and Farrell Aviation. 

 MISSOURI FFA CONVENTION PHOTO

State FFA Degrees

Maryville

