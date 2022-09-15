MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association donated 3,200, 6-ounce beef patties to seven local high school concession stands to benefit the community.

Joe Frueh from the association said Thursday that Hy-Vee has been a big part of the donation, and that the patties are made fresh and then frozen at the local store.

