MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association donated 3,200, 6-ounce beef patties to seven local high school concession stands to benefit the community.
Joe Frueh from the association said Thursday that Hy-Vee has been a big part of the donation, and that the patties are made fresh and then frozen at the local store.
Frueh mentioned that when donating the patties, the association pays special attention to quality and then price.
The 1,200 pounds of patties will be for all sports’ concession stands at the school districts. Frueh said that the program serves two major efforts in the region: It helps to provide more beef to the community’s daily diet, increasing beef interest in the area, which supports local beef farmers while also helping the school fundraising efforts.
“We’re happy to provide for the community because the community has provided so much for us,” Frueh said. “All of these funds come from our annual fundraiser in February, and after that, we do our best to support our members in our community.”
The cattlemen’s organization is seeking a way to provide more beef for other local school lunch programs.
Frueh mentioned that the organization is also amid processing two beef for the Maryville school district’s school lunch program managed by Lunchtime Solutions.