Emily Bax - Working Demonstration, Friendship Bracelets, Blue, State
Emily Bax - Working Demonstration, Friendship Bracelets, Blue, State
Emily Bax - Fashion Revue, Clothes You Buy, Casual, Blue, State
Joshua Bax - Working Demonstration, Dirt Cup Cakes, Blue, State
Jordann Doty - Working Demonstration, Making a Sunflower Wreath, Blue, State
Addie Honan - General Demonstration, John Deere Planter Set Up, Blue, State
Addie Honan - Public Speaking, Swimming, Blue State
Brewer Honan - General Demonstration, Chex Mix, Blue, State
Brewer Honan - Public Speaking, John Deere, Blue, State
Chet Honan - General Demonstration, Smoothies, Clover Kids, State
Paidyn Linville - Public Speaking, Cattle Industry, Blue, State
