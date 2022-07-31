MARYVILLE, Mo. — Youth 4-H/FFA members showed cattle on Wednesday, July 13 at the Nodaway County Community Building.
RESULTS
Breeding Heifer
Angus
Class 2
First place – Kierra McDonald
Second place – Jolee Hauber
Class 4
First place – Kayley Hauber
Second place – Carter Luke
Class 6
First place – Cutler Epperson
Grand Champion Angus – Cutler Epperson
Reserve Champion Angus – Kierra McDonald
Maintainer
Class 4
First place – Keeley Bredensteiner
Grand Champion Maintainer – Keeley Bredensteiner
Salers
Class 2
First place – Landon Liebhart
Grand Champion Salers – Landon Liebhart
Simmental
Class 4
First place – Keeley Bredensteiner
Grand Champion Simmental – Keeley Bredensteiner
Crossbred
Class 2
First place – Easton Liebhart
Class 3
First place – Kierra McDonald
Second place – Kollin McGary
Class 4
First place – Landon Liebhart
Second place – Ryker Blackford
Third place – Easton Liebhart
Fourth place – Josie Baker
Fifth place – Maggie Swinford
Grand Champion Crossbred – Landon Liebhart
Reserve Champion Crossbred – Ryker Blackford
Grand Champion Breeding Female – Landon Liebhart
Reserve Champion Breeding Female – Keeley Bredensteiner
Nodaway County Reserve Champion Breeding Female – Ryker Blackford
Market Heifer
First place – Josie Baker
Second place – Lily Baker
Grand Champion Market Heifer – Josie Baker
Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Lily Baker
Market Steers
Homeraised
Class 1
First place – Kayla Rucker
Second place – Madelyn Swinford
Grand Champion Homeraised – Kayla Rucker
Reserve Champion Homeraised – Madelyn Swinford
Purchased
Class 2
First place – Lily Baker
Second place – Josie Baker
Class 3
First place – Charlee Strueby
Second place – Brock Strueby
Third place – Josie Baker
Grand Champion Purchased – Charlee Strueby
Reserve Champion Purchased – Brock Strueby
Grand Champion Market Steer – Charlee Strueby
Reserve Champion Market Steer – Brock Strueby
Pen of Three
First place – Josie Baker
Second place – Lily Baker
Beef Rate of Gain
First Place Tie - Josie Baker
First Place Tie - Josie Baker
Third Place - Charlee Strueby
Senior Showman - Kayley Hauber
Intermediate Showman - Landon Liebhart
Junior Showman - Charlee Strueby
