IMG_7680.jpg
Buy Now

The Swinford youngsters help show a calf during Pee Wee competition on July 13 at the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Cattle Show.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Youth 4-H/FFA members showed cattle on Wednesday, July 13 at the Nodaway County Community Building.

RESULTS

0
0
0
0
0

Tags