JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri deer, turkey, waterfowl, and dove hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s new 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and the Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2023-2024.
The 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease updates, and more. The booklet is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information.