COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension is offering a three-night class on estate, succession and retirement planning for farmers and business owners at locations throughout the state and online.
The goal of the class is to prepare small business owners and farmers to strategically transfer their business assets, according to a news release.
Darla Campbell, MU Extension agricultural business specialist teaches the program with other extension specialists and a probate judge.
“Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future” will be held 6 to 9 p.m. on three consecutive Tuesdays: Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
“Many farmers and agricultural business owners do not have a plan to transfer ownership or management of their farm upon death or illness,” Campbell said.
The class will help owners of farms and small businesses begin creating a plan to transfer a farm or business to the next generation. The programs will be hosted online and at Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St., Main Level Meeting Room, Maryville.
Preregistration is required by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Cost is $110 per individual.
For more information, contact Campbell at 660-457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.