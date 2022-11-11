COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension plans to host eight regional seminars Nov. 4 through Dec. 8 to update agricultural lenders on four factors that will affect lending decisions and client success in 2023: commodity price outlook, current and proposed government policies, international trade, and farmland values and rental rates.
The meeting in Maryville is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Mozingo Event Center, 1 Fall Drive.
“Uncertainty in agricultural markets and policy was a main theme in 2022 and is expected to be a leading theme in 2023,” MU Extension agricultural economist Ben Brown said in a statement. “Analysts from the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute have been busy trying to separate fact from fiction and shed light on many pressing issues related to outlooks for Missouri’s commodity prices and farm income.”
Brown said lenders can use information from the seminars when evaluating loan applications and in conversations with their clientele.
According to a news release, speakers will include several MU agricultural economists: Scott Brown will discuss livestock and macroeconomic outlook. Ben Brown will provide the latest crop outlook.
Joe Horner or Ryan Milhollin will review the 2023 farm enterprise budgets and provide an outlook on input costs.
A Farm Service Agency representative will provide an agency update and a loan specialist from the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority will discuss available programs. University of Missouri faculty will share new resources ag lenders and their clients can use to manage farms in 2023.
The dates and locations are: Nov. 4, Springfield; Nov. 16, Kirksville; Nov. 21, Sikeston; Nov. 22, Mexico; Nov. 30, Maryville; Dec. 2, Marshall; Dec. 7, Clinton; and Dec. 8, Jefferson City.
Find details and registration online at mizzou.us/AgLendersSeminars or call the Buchanan County Extension Office for registration assistance 816-279-1691.