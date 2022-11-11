MU Extension logo

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension plans to host eight regional seminars Nov. 4 through Dec. 8 to update agricultural lenders on four factors that will affect lending decisions and client success in 2023: commodity price outlook, current and proposed government policies, international trade, and farmland values and rental rates.

The meeting in Maryville is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Mozingo Event Center, 1 Fall Drive.

