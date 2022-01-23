MARYVILLE, Mo. — From Jan. 24-28, the Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council will be holding its annual council election.
Any Nodaway County resident who is voting age is eligible to vote.
Votes may be cast online on the Nodaway County Extension webpage at extension.missouri.edu/nodaway, or at the Nodaway County Extension office located in the Nodaway County Administrator Center, 403 N. Market St., Room 308, in Maryville. To be counted, completed ballots must be received at the Nodaway County Extension office by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28.
In 2022, six members will be elected to two-year terms from the countywide district from the following candidates:
- Rod Barr, Maryville
- Zach Lemar, Graham
- Leon McIntyre, Maryville
- Dillon Stiens, Maryville
- Selina Talmadge, Maryville
The extension council is made up of 12 elected members and four appointed members from a countywide district with half being elected each year. Council members serve two-year terms beginning in March of each year. Appointed members are from the city of Maryville, Farm Bureau, MFA and the Nodaway County Commission.
Extension council members act as educational brokers, putting the interests and concerns of local people together with the resources of land-grant universities in linking research to life’s experiences.
University of Missouri Extension offers educational programs in such categories as agriculture, health and nutrition, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H) and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops.