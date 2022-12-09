RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Just outside of Ravenwood, MFA Incorporated is in the process of constructing the Four Rivers MFA Agronomy Center, the newest agronomy service hub for local retailers. This location is one of two being built across the state, with the second one located about 50 miles southeast of Kansas City in Higginsville.

The decision to build new facilities came after a $23.5 million pre-tax profit for the company following the 2021 fiscal year. With these profits, MFA has been able to recover from several years of financial struggles, deciding to allocate funds to improve daily operations. The location of the plant was selected due to Ravenwood’s centralized proximity to the five current MFA facilities — Maryville, Conception Junction, Guilford, Sheridan and Grant City.

The screen of an automated system used to load fertilizer into semitrucks is shown Nov. 30 at the Four Rivers Agronomy Center, MFA’s newest agronomy service hub.
The inside of the fertilizer plant is shown Nov. 30, at Four Rivers Agronomy Center, MFA’s newest agronomy service hub.
