The Four Rivers MFA Agronomy Center is shown Dec. 4 just outside of Ravenwood. The state-of-the-art facility will significantly shorten loading and unloading of product, while also allowing the company to centralize its equipment for better tracking during the season and much more.
RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Just outside of Ravenwood, MFA Incorporated is in the process of constructing the Four Rivers MFA Agronomy Center, the newest agronomy service hub for local retailers. This location is one of two being built across the state, with the second one located about 50 miles southeast of Kansas City in Higginsville.
The decision to build new facilities came after a $23.5 million pre-tax profit for the company following the 2021 fiscal year. With these profits, MFA has been able to recover from several years of financial struggles, deciding to allocate funds to improve daily operations. The location of the plant was selected due to Ravenwood’s centralized proximity to the five current MFA facilities — Maryville, Conception Junction, Guilford, Sheridan and Grant City.
“When we think about the advancements that needed to be made to keep up with our producers and the speed in which they can spread and spray, we had to make improvements to our facilities as well,” said Jason Weirich, vice president of Agri Services. “With the limited amount of capital and with as expensive as things are, we can’t invest in all five of those locations. So making a centralized hub makes more sense for us.”
The state-of-the-art $8 million facility will include a dry fertilizer plant and a multipurpose building for seed, crop protection and equipment storage. The fertilizer plant features a 6,500-ton declining weight blending system, which is five times the storage capacity of any current plant. Both of these plant buildings were contracted through Greystone Construction Company out of Minnesota, with much of the work on the small office building completed by local contractors.
Having a facility this large has helped MFA ensure they have fertilizer on site when customers need it. Not only does it allow for a significant increase in storage, but the automated industrial control system has reduced receiving and discharge of full semi loads from 45 minutes to eight minutes, according to director of retail strategy Adam McIntyre.
The process of receiving and discharging semi loads has been made rather simple with the new automated systems. A truck will drive to the north side of the fertilizer plant and unload the product into the grate underneath the truck, which will catch the material, and paddles attached to the incline drag will push the fertilizer onto the conveyor belt and into the building.
Once inside the building, the operator will use a remote control to position the conveyor belt car over the correct storage bay and then deposit it onto the pile.
“It’s a building that does the same thing as any fertilizer plant anyway, it’s just new and faster ways of doing it,” McIntyre said. “You know, the ’70s was a big time in agriculture. A lot of them were built in the ’70s and there really hasn’t been a lot of them built since. Our buildings are starting to show their age and it’s time to put up some new ones.”
When it’s time to ship out fertilizer for farmers, the desired amounts are entered into the computer program and the system blends everything itself and transfers it to semis for farm distribution.
“I’ve moved quite a bit of fertilizer out here by myself,” Craig Wilmes, Four Rivers MFA manager, said. “Normally, it would take two or three people, probably, to get as much fertilizer as I’ve moved this fall and I’ve done it all by myself.”
A similar automated system will be utilized in the second building of this plant, to help mix herbicides and water for the sprayers. This building will be split into three main sections: seed storage and protection, packaged chemical storage and loading sprayers.
Installed at the center of the building is a plumbing system, a containment area built to hold 12 6,000-gallon bulk tanks. Outside, water tanks are connected to the two wells dug just south of the complex, according to McIntyre.
The automated system will use the plumbing to properly mix the desired bulk tank products with the correct amount of water and fill the sprayer tanks before heading out to the fields.
“No person has to touch anything,” McIntyre said. “Unlike how we primarily used to do business, we would take the herbicides on trucks with a big tank of water. Then, we’d go to the field and we would hook the water hose up and we would put each chemical in separately at a time.”
Now, when the tanks arrive to the field to be connected to the sprayer, it’s immediately ready to be distributed throughout the field. Along with making this process quicker and easier, the centralized hub will also help the five local locations avoid any overlap.
“Maryville had sprayers, Sheridan had sprayers, Conception had sprayers, Guilford had sprayers and we overlapped a lot,” Wilmes said. “I’ve managed the facility at Conception. … I was going west of Maryville to take care of acres over there. Maryville was coming close to Conception and taking care of acres there. We were going close to Sheridan. We were overlapping a lot.”
With all the sprayers in one location, MFA and Wilmes can keep track of where each machine is at with the installed systems and can dispatch two or three spreaders to tender the field and ensure efficiency within each MFA location.
Wilmes, his operations manager and other employees can keep track of fertilizer, chemicals and other products from the small on-site office. The fertilizer plant opened operations in mid-October, but the multipurpose building is still under construction.
“We’re getting pretty excited for this building,” McIntyre said. “It’s taking a while to get done but, if you’ll notice, these guys are working seven days a week.”
Equipment for this building, including several of the tanks, are projected to be delivered over the next several weeks. As long as everything arrives on time and construction stays on schedule, Four Rivers MFA Agronomy Center should be fully operational by April.
“It is something truly different from what we’ve done or we’ve seen in our facilities,” Weirich said. “It’s pretty unique.”