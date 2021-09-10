FORT WORTH, Texas — Donald Laughlin of Guilford, Missouri, was elected to serve as a representative at the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, which will be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
According to a press release, fellow St. Joseph Missouri American Angus Association members selected Laughlin as a delegate. He is one of 306 Angus breeders who have been chosen for this role.
Delegates will represent the United States and Canada by participating in a business meeting and electing new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
The Angus Convention, held in concurrence with the Convention of Delegates, will occur Nov. 6-8. According to a news release, it provides opportunities for in-person networking and real-world education.
As the nation’s largest beef breed organization, the American Angus Association serves close to 25,000 members in several countries, including the U.S. and Canada. The association serves as a breed registry and acquires approximately 300,000 animals each year. A press release stated the association educates and provides services to farmers, ranchers and others who seek to produce quality beef for customers and the beef industry.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.