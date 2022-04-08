MARYVILLE, Mo. — Farmers National Co. recently named Ryan Sadler, of Maryville, as its 2021 Farm Manager of the Year.
According to a news release, Sadler, an accredited farm manager, has worked for Farmers National Co., since 2016 and currently manages farmers in northwest Missouri and southeastern Nebraska.
“(He) has done a great job in serving his clients and growing his territory over the past six years,” the release notes. “His reputation continues to grow in his service area as does his business.”
The award is presented each year to one of more than 100 professional farm managers for excellence in performing farm management duties. Applicants are judged by a panel of outside agribusiness professionals based on actual day-to-day management of farms and client service.
Sadler may be reached at 660-241-4133 or by email at rsadler@farmersnational.com.
Farmers National Co., is an employee-owned company that provides landowner services to more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising of more than two million acres.