MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last Christmas, a young man from Tarkio hatched a scheme, asking for chicken-hatching eggs and an incubator, setting into motion what would culminate in his first ever showing of chickens at the 2022 4-H/FFA Nodaway County Livestock Show.

With his family supporting him on the arena sidelines at the Nodaway County Community Building two weeks ago, Carter Wennihan, 14, of Tarkio, showed several chickens; paid close attention to poultry judge Shawn Coats, an agriculture teacher at Braymer R-IV; and learned a great deal for next year.

