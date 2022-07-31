MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last Christmas, a young man from Tarkio hatched a scheme, asking for chicken-hatching eggs and an incubator, setting into motion what would culminate in his first ever showing of chickens at the 2022 4-H/FFA Nodaway County Livestock Show.
With his family supporting him on the arena sidelines at the Nodaway County Community Building two weeks ago, Carter Wennihan, 14, of Tarkio, showed several chickens; paid close attention to poultry judge Shawn Coats, an agriculture teacher at Braymer R-IV; and learned a great deal for next year.
Wennihan told The Forum he has enjoyed the class he took in eighth grade and that he plans to be involved in it next year in high school.
Since he was a little kid Wennihan has been interested in chickens, but hadn't gotten into growing or raising them until lately.
“I had farm chickens and I kind of got onto this,” Wennihan said. “I bought some chicks last year and I wasn’t intending to show them, but my mom kind of got me into showing them.”
While he didn’t have a chicken place as grand champion or reserve grand champion, he did have two chickens win first place, one place third and another place fourth.
Encouraged, Wennihan plans to continue showing next year after entering high school.
“I would like to do some livestock, not so much like cows, but smaller animals,” he said.
Wennihan even plans to join FFA and possibly continue in the agriculture field in the future as a career.
“He’s incubated and raised them,” said Carter’s grandmother Janet Wennihan. “That’s what he wanted for Christmas. … He did it on his own and his mom (Beth Wennihan, a teacher at West Nodaway) let him expand on it. We’re real proud of him.”