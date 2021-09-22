ROCK PORT, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension is offering an educational program on forage management for equine owners and managers, Oct. 5 and 12, in Weston, Missouri.
“It can be challenging to manage horses on pasture because of their grazing behavior and other factors,” said Amie Schleicher, field specialist in livestock with MU Extension and co-organizer of the event. "Our goal is to discuss strategies for dealing with some of those common issues that horse owners face.”
The program spans two evenings. The first evening, Oct. 5, will include demonstrations and discussion on pasture evaluation, forage and weed identification, toxic plants, potential health issues, forage growth patterns, managing soil resources and more. The second evening, Oct. 12, will address grazing styles, dealing with forage shortages, grazing heights, managing weedy pastures, and horse hay, including evaluation, quality, sampling/testing and feeding.
The meeting location is the Weston Red Barn Farm, 16300 Wilkerson Road, Weston, Missouri. Cost is $70 per person.
Weather permitting, the beginning of each session will be outside in a pasture setting. Participants should dress accordingly.
To register, or for more information, visit bit.ly/MUEquine online by Sept. 28.