MARYVILLE, Mo. — With construction on Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center well underway, a Northwest alumnus has pledged a six-figure gift to meet the remainder of the fundraising goal for the $11.4 million facility.
John Cline, a member of the Northwest Foundation’s Board of Directors and a 1975 alumnus, announced his $500,000 donation Thursday in front of the university’s Board of Regents. Cline mentioned his parents and his sister, as well as former Northwest President Robert Foster and current President John Jasinski, as motivating factors for his gift.
“Family is everything,” Cline said. “I’m able to give, and I just thought it was a great thing to do.”
Cline, a Maryville native who lives in Leawood, Kansas, has deep roots in northwest Missouri and its farming community, having helped his parents with operations in Barnard and Maryville. In fact, his parents, for a short time, also owned the property on which Northwest’s 448-acre R.T. Wright Farm now resides and where the Agricultural Learning Center is being built; the Cline family sold that property to Northwest in 1971.
In a press release, Cline said his loyalty and commitment to Northwest stem from his experiences as an agriculture student and the way his education prepared him for a successful career. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business while serving as president of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. His close relationship with Foster, then the university president, he said, left a mark on him.
“We cannot thank John enough for his commitment to Northwest, our students, the Maryville community and the region,” said Mitzi Merchant, director of donor engagement for Northwest, in a statement. “When John made his announcement at the Regents meeting, there were heartfelt expressions of joy, respect and gratefulness throughout the room. His generosity, the generosity of all who supported the Agricultural Learning Center, will be felt for generations to come.”
With the 29,000-square-foot Agricultural Learning Center becoming a reality, Cline said he believes the new facility has the potential to provide unlimited opportunities for students studying agricultural sciences and a variety of other areas.
“If we aren’t already the leader in agriculture education, we soon will be,” Cline said after a tour of the future site of the facility. “I had no idea it was that big a place. I’m really looking forward to the opening in the spring.”
The new multipurpose facility, with its classrooms and laboratories, will allow for research and scholarly activities centered on crop, soil and livestock resources as well as space for processing agricultural products. It also will include space for public and private functions such as producer and agricultural industry meetings, workshops, shows and career development events and the promotion of agricultural literacy.
“Three years ago, we (heard from) our neighbors down in St. Joe — in the business community, academic leaders and so on — they were talking about the Ag Expo Center down there, and they told us not to build our Ag Learning Center,” Jasinski said at last week’s meeting. “John Cline just put that right there and said, ‘it’s done.’ In terms of fundraising, we are moving forward and that thing will be done in the spring. The Ag Expo Center will not exist down in St. Joseph. That’s because Northwest does what we say we’re going to do.”
Cline’s latest gift to the Agricultural Learning Center, as well as past support he has provided for the facility, will be recognized with the naming of the Cline Family Farm Road, which connects the building to the heart of the Wright Farm.
“John’s passion and support exemplify what it means to be a Bearcat — focusing on student success, contributing to and executing on a growth mindset and enhancing the communities we serve,” Jasinski said in a press release. “John’s gift yields serendipity, too, with the Cline family sale of the property being 50 years ago in 2021, the Northwest Foundation celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021 and the Agricultural Learning Center opening in 2021. All of us traveling the Cline Family Farm Road will be driving to the heart of the farm — and the road will provide a vivid portrait of Bearcat and northwest Missouri hearts, including those of John, his family’s and so many others.”