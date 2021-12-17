BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — With rising case counts, a teacher shortage and new uncertainty introduced by Missouri’s attorney general, the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week voted to stay the course on its current COVID-19 protocols.
Recently, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, sent letters to local health officials and school districts threatening legal action if they did not comply with a decision last month on Cole County court that ruled some public health regulations unconstitutional.
The crux of the ruling centered on health department orders coming from officials who were not elected. School board members, however, are elected, and vote on district policies that are enacted. The Missouri School Boards’ Association has told members that the ruling does not affect school districts.
“I don’t wanna get too political on you, but he’s running for Senate, you know, so he’s trying to show himself,” said Mitch Barnes, West Nodaway superintendent, at the school board’s Dec. 8 meeting. “And he sent us a letter and told us we had to stop everything, even though the lawsuit didn’t have anything to do with schools.”
Schmitt’s attempt to rope in school districts has so far led to multiple local school administrators voicing frustration, especially at the loss of health department resources.
As a result of Schmitt’s letters, several health departments across the state have suspended quarantine orders and even contact tracing programs until receiving further legal guidance.
Barnes read a letter from the Nodaway County Health Department at last week’s meeting that said the agency’s attorney advised them to stop contact tracing for in-school COVID-19 cases so as not to risk legal action from the attorney general.
“So the attorney general, I guess, is gonna sue every school in the state of Missouri,” Barnes said after reading part of Schmitt’s letter to board members, some of whom reacted with audible scoffs and frustrated laughter. Barnes said a letter from the district’s lawyer said “the attorney general of the state of Missouri doesn’t know what he’s talking about, basically.”
From now on, the health department will notify the school district when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, said school nurse Kelli Hoyt, and will handle contact tracing for out-of-school close contacts like family members. The health department will tell the district what dates a person who tested positive would have been contagious, “and then it’s up to us what we do with that information,” Hoyt said.
“Right now we are seeing a lot of actual COVID-positive kids,” she said. “It’s spreading. … I mean, it’s heavy right now.”
On Dec. 8, the day the meeting was held, Hoyt said four students had been sent home, and about 40 were in isolation or quarantine.
But so far it’s been teachers out with COVID-19 that have threatened in-person school for local school districts. Two teachers were out with COVID-19 as of last week, Barnes said, and an extreme lack of available substitute teachers has limited options for school districts. This week, the South Nodaway school board decided a staff shortage due to a COVID-19 outbreak was too extreme to continue school this semester at all.
On Friday, Dec. 3, Barnes said that West Nodaway students were sent home with tablets and packets in case it proved necessary to cancel classes.
In the meantime, some elementary students have not been able to attend specials classes, and teachers have had to fill in for others.
“I can tell you on the elementary side, we’ve had a lot of teachers this week that have not gotten breaks, like on certain days, because of people filling in places and not having enough subs,” said pre-K teacher Jennifer McGinness.
Several teachers present at the meeting told the board that they could continue the semester at the current staffing level, however, and it would not be necessary to cancel school as long as it stayed that way.
The district will now perform contact-tracing duties for in-school contacts itself as much as possible. Additionally, the board voted to update one of its policies that deals with excluding students from school that have communicable diseases by removing any reference to the health department. The move gives the school district the power to quarantine students as normal instead of through the health department.
Those protocols include the test-to-stay option under which students who are close contacts can remain in school as long as they continue to test negative for COVID-19. Barnes said no one has requested that option so far.
In that backdrop of that discussion was Schmitt’s threat to take legal action if school districts tried to enact COVID-19 mitigation measures, possibly including quarantines. Barnes said that since the school board was elected, the district’s attorney advised him the district could continue operating with the same COVID-19 protocols, which ultimately, the board opted to do after consulting with the staff present on the high number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
“I think right now, definitely we need to be doing something,” Hoyt told the board. “We can’t just not do anything.”
Other West Nodaway notes
- Board members briefly discussed whether to seriously consider moving the district to a four-day school week, which has become increasingly common across the state and is being considered by West Nodaway’s sports co-op partner, Nodaway-Holt. Like at Nodaway-Holt, four-day school weeks have recently been put on the table in an effort to recruit and retain teachers. The board agreed the first step should be a community survey to gauge interest and get an idea of what the largest obstacles may be that would need to be overcome.
- The district will begin posting its general ledger that shows all accounts by function on its website in addition to the end-of-month fund balances that have already been posted. District officials have been looking for ways to address patron feedback about actively making more information available in more places. As part of the same effort, the district will now bring physical copies of the Rocket Review, the district’s monthly newsletter sent out to anyone who requests it via email, to Goff Home Grocery and Kiss My Grits Kafe in town.
- Due to illness, the winter band concert for grades 6-12 to be held Thursday has been postponed until further notice, as was the elementary winter concert for grades 3-5 that was originally set to be held on Wednesday.