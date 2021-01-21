MARYVILLE, Mo. — Active cases of COVID-19 in Nodaway County continue on a downward trend, reaching their lowest single-day total since late September this week.
According to the online COVID-19 dashboard, 63 cases of COVID-19 were active in Nodaway County on Jan. 18, the lowest active single-day total since Sept. 27.
As of Wednesday, the health department has reported 2,161 confirmed cases and 331 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,492 since tracking began in the spring. There are 66 active cases.
Of the 2,492 confirmed and probable cases in the county, 2,405 have been released from isolation. Seven are currently hospitalized, and 160 have been hospitalized overall. Approximately 1 in 8 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Since last week’s update in this newspaper, 48 new cases have been recorded. The age breakdown is as follows: 10-19: 7; 20-29: 16; 30-39: 4; 40-49: 4; 50-59: 3; 60-69: 8; 70-79: 6
City mitigation measures
If current positivity rate trends hold, Nodaway County could move down to Category 2: Critical Risk according to the state’s recommendations and classifications for countywide COVID-19 spread.
In November, the city of Maryville’s seventh emergency order tied some mitigation measures to the state’s guidelines, and since then, the city has remained in Category 1: Extreme Risk, which calls for the most stringent measures.
In order to move down to Category 2, the county must see two consecutive weeks of 7-day positivity rates under 15 percent and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 population of less than 350. According to the state’s online dashboard, the county could meet those requirements as soon as next week.
In Category 2, the limits on social group size would rise from 10 to 25, and the occupancy limit for businesses of less than 10,000 square feet would rise to 50 percent, while it would increase to 25 percent for businesses larger than 10,000 square feet. Gym and fitness center occupancy limits also would move up to 75 percent.
The citywide mask mandate is a separate measure that is set to expire on Jan. 31.
At its meeting scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in the Maryville Community Center, Maryville City Council members are expected to consider whether to extend the mandate or let it lapse.
Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford offered support Wednesday for continuing mitigation measures.
“For the foreseeable future, the mitigation measures of wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing remain important tools in combating the coronavirus,” he said.