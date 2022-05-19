MARYVILLE, Mo. — Around 60 people attended a rally on Saturday outside the Nodaway County Courthouse in support of abortion rights.
The well-attended event, organized by Democratic candidate for state House District 1 Jessica Piper, was held in protest of a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would allow states to ban abortion and to show support for pro-choice initiatives in rural areas like northwest Missouri.
“This is massive that this many people showed up in Maryville, Missouri, where it’s not exactly easy to stand up and say what you believe,” Piper said.
Candidates for local, state and federal office spoke to the crowd, along with local advocates and state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, who represents parts of St. Louis County and city.
The speakers framed the effects from the pending decision as the latest in a line of existing ways Missouri already fails to protect the rights and well-being of women, especially pregnant women and mothers.
“We have lawmakers who not only don’t support abortion and want to outlaw abortion, they also don’t support pregnant women,” Unsicker said.
Unsicker pointed to bills in the state House and Senate that would have used federal American Rescue Plan funds earmarked specifically for the purpose to extend Medicaid for new mothers to a year after birth. Currently, Medicaid only covers pregnancy-related costs for qualifying women for 60 days after giving birth.
She said the effort was “killed by a few senators.”
It’s no coincidence, she said, that Missouri’s maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the country — 42nd — and nearly double the national average, according to state statistics and the World Health Organization.
Other speakers voiced concerns that birth control would be next.
“They are simply trying to erase women like you and me,” said Maryville resident Ashlee Hendrix.
Hendrix, who is pregnant with her second child, said she and her husband have planned to have two children. Her mother, Hendrix said, had her at 18 by choice.
“My mom chose to keep me, but she said she would never choose for someone else,” Hendrix said. “It’s their path. And I’m here to say we, as women, have to protect our path. We aren’t meant to be breeding cows. Our value is much more than pumping out babies.
“For me, my career gives me meaning, being a mom gives me meaning. And I can choose how big my family grows, not the GOP.”
The demonstration in Maryville was one of many “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies held across the country that saw thousands gather to protest the leaked court decision.