MARYVILLE, Mo. — As the sale of The Maryville Forum from Phil and Chaundee Cobb to Ken and Traci Garner is completed this week, a chapter of northwest Missouri journalism closes.
Lana Cobb, matriarch of the Cobb family that has been a part of northwest Missouri newspapers for nearly half a century, is also riding off into retirement.
She began her career in newspapers at The Richmond Daily News in Richmond, Missouri, where her husband, Bob Cobb, was editor. From there, the couple moved to King City and in 1976, purchased the Tri-County News, owning and operating the paper before eventually buying the Stanberry Headlight and the Albany Ledger as well.
Lana and Bob began a family tradition of northwest Missouri journalism — their son, Phil, caught the bug early, penning his first newspaper column, Chalk Board, which ran alongside his father’s popular Chalk Talk, at age 8. Since then, he’s continued to do just about every job there is to do at a newspaper.
After Bob died in 1997, Lana, too, continued on in the newspaper business, including following Phil to The Forum, then to The Post, and then back to The Forum when Phil and Chaundee purchased it from GateHouse Media in 2013.
Now in 2021, as her son hands over the reins to a new owner, Lana is finally ready for retirement, marking the first time since Richard Nixon was president that she won’t be working in a local news operation.