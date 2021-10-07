MARYVILLE, Mo. — A heaping helping of arguments, a smattering of apologies, pledges to do better, and of course, the specter of the next argument looming on the calendar.
Although they might sound like all the necessary ingredients for a humdinger of a Thanksgiving, they also turned up in spades at the meeting of the 911 advisory board last week.
The board was created last year after the city of Maryville and the Nodaway County Commission forged a historic agreement in late 2019 to consolidate their 911 dispatch operations. Under the memorandum of understanding signed by both parties, the two dispatch centers merged under the city and took up residence in the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
As per that agreement, the two local governments agreed to split the costs of the consolidated dispatch center down the middle.
But at the Sept. 30 meeting of the advisory board — which is made up of the commission members, three City Council members and a representative from the Nodaway County Ambulance District — county officials revealed they had withheld two months of payments — July and August — to the city because they had not received budget documents they said they first requested at the last board meeting more than six months ago.
“We asked back in March to get detailed records every month and got nothing until Tuesday,” said Bill Walker, Presiding Commissioner of the Nodaway County Commission. “… So, I feel our line of communication is not open, and that’s why we have not been paying our monthly bill — because we don’t feel you guys have been working with us.”
After a back-and-forth and an admonishment of the commission for intentionally violating the terms of the agreement between the two governments, eventually Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel apologized for the communication breakdown, and the board voted unanimously for the city to provide monthly line-item budget reports to all members. Just after the meeting, the commission released the payments as promised.
Future funding
The spat was a reminder that although the two entities successfully worked through their mutual frustration with one another when they agreed to consolidate dispatch operations, there is still a major hurdle left to be cleared that previously had split them into two camps: how 911 operations will be funded moving forward.
During the last leg of negotiations in 2019 and even after a deal was reached, the last major remaining wedge between the two sides was whether to fund the center through a $1 cellphone fee — which would be added to the existing tax on landline phones — or through a sales tax. As landlines have become rarer and rarer, revenue from that tax has similarly declined.
The city favored the cellphone fee route, with City Manager Greg McDanel voicing concerns in the past about whether voters would approve another sales tax increase. The county commissioners favored the sales tax, which potentially could fully fund the center’s operations, which a cellphone fee would not — though city officials have pointed out that the landline fee has not fully funded 911 operations either, especially as revenues have declined.
According to a study commissioned by the entities in 2018, a $1 cellphone tax would bring in an estimated $267,000. At last week’s meeting, the center was slated to finish the year with expenses outpacing revenues by about $450,000, which the county and city split 50/50, as per the memorandum of understanding.
As a compromise to facilitate their agreement in 2019, the sides ultimately decided not to pursue either option until the actual costs of running the center were clearer, which the 911 board members agreed they should be during the coming fiscal year.
“I’d like to hope we could have a better feel in six months as to how we can fund it long-term, because, in my opinion, we need to put that in place well before the end of our second year to know how we want to approach it,” said North District Commissioner Chris Burns.
Another incentive in negotiations was an opt-out clause to help assuage concerns from the county over potential costs: either party can terminate the agreement that joins their 911 operations after three years, though such a move would have its own costs, many of which would be logistical, in addition to significant financial costs.
Board members indicated a subcommittee will begin studying the options with an eye toward getting a measure on the ballot before voters in April 2023.
Text-to-911
A year out from taking its first call, Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh told the board overall, 911 operations are “in a good place now.”
“So that’s exciting that we’ve made it through the first year, and I think that, hopefully, we’ve seen most of the challenges we’re gonna see, and that we have direction moving forward,” she said.
One feature coming down the pike is a text-to-911 service that would allow dispatchers to receive 911 texts, instead of just phone calls.
“It really is gonna be a very positive 911 feature for the entire Nodaway County area — almost everybody now has cellphones,” said Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian at last week’s meeting.
Christian said the texting feature could be especially useful in situations where someone doesn’t feel comfortable openly calling and talking with a dispatcher, like in a case of domestic violence, “where if they don’t feel like they can call and speak on the phone, they can still summon help,” he said.
But the service is still a ways out, and before it can be implemented, all networks need to be integrated to properly function with the 911 center’s software.
“We had hoped that our previous phone company would hand the new phone company — in a nice little box with a bow on it — what we needed to do for text-to-911,” Rickabaugh said. “What we’re doing instead is, INdigital, our new phone company, is having to go to each phone provider that services the county — cellphone and landline — and make that migration individually. Until we get that done, we can’t mass move to text-to-911, so that’s why that’s kind of a floating target on when that date might happen.”
Rickabaugh said it isn’t a sure thing it will be in place by this time next year. But, the city has allocated $31,000 for the necessary hardware and software in its budget for this fiscal year, approved last week. That expenditure is outside the agreement with the county for shared costs, and so is paid fully by the city, though the service would be available anywhere in Nodaway County once implemented.