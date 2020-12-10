MARYVILLE, Mo. — The new consolidated 911 advisory board met for the first time Tuesday, beginning the process of setting up how the board will function moving forward.
The board is made up of the three county commissioners, three Maryville City Council members and a representative from the Nodaway County Ambulance District — though only two council members were present for Tuesday morning’s meeting.
City Manager Greg McDanel said that the initial budget for the newly operational Northwest Regional Communications consolidated dispatch center estimated a little more than $625,000 in expenses and more than $226,000 in revenues, leaving about a $400,000 shortfall — about what was expected when the city and county agreed last year to split costs down the middle. McDanel said the estimate was very conservative, a “worst case scenario,” and expected actual costs to be lower.
As per the memorandum of understanding signed last December, the county will reimburse the city for half the expenses related to the center and pass along the existing revenues from the landline telephone taxes and other sources.
Part of the advisory board’s mandate will be to track actual costs and determine what funding mechanism would be best moving forward. Prior to coming to an agreement last year, city and county officials had disagreed over whether to fund the consolidated operation through a new, $1 cellphone tax that would supplement the existing landline fee, or whether to pursue a sales tax which could bring in more money and perhaps fully fund the 911 center. According to a study commissioned by the two entities in 2018, a $1 cellphone tax — the maximum amount allowed by state law — would bring in an estimated additional $267,000, which would still leave the center with a shortfall.
As a compromise, the two sides decided not to pursue either option until the actual costs of running the center were clearer, then have the advisory board make a recommendation after two years of operations. The agreement for the consolidated dispatch center runs for three years with options for three, four-year extensions afterward.
The board will meet as needed going forward.
69 days later
So far, after just over two months of operation, dispatchers at Northwest Regional Communications have jumped over most of the remaining hurdles of the transition and are “getting settled,” said NRC Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh.
“Things are running, really, pretty smooth,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting. “If we could keep COVID cases and contacts out of dispatch, we’d be in better shape, but we’re just in the same boat as everybody’s in there.”
Ron Christian, interim Maryville Public Safety director, said that most COVID-19 cases related to the dispatch center have come from contact outside the facility. Inside, dispatchers communicate with officers and others through a glass barrier, and Rickabaugh said that the size of the facility allows for social distancing when on the job.