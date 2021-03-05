MARYVILLE, Mo. — During a meeting of the consolidated 911 advisory board last week, board members elected officers and received updates on the progress of the relatively new operation.
Jessica Rickabaugh, Northwest Regional Communications dispatch supervisor, told the board that her office has worked hard since the center opened on Sept. 30 of last year to get everyone up to speed on new equipment and systems.
“With that, we wrapped up updates to the standard operating guidelines, the training manuals, policies — things that we have learned and seen that we can do better or refine over the course of the last five months,” Rickabaugh said. “So we’ve already been doing in-house reviews to make sure that we’re serving everyone appropriately.”
Ron Christian, Maryville Police chief; Bill Florea, director of operations for the Nodaway County Ambulance District; and Randy Strong, Nodaway County sheriff, each said their respective agencies have handled the transition to the new system relatively smoothly.
Rickabaugh also said that one of the hiccups with the transition had been worked out. When the municipal and county dispatch centers combined, the newly formed NRC used the city’s database as a basis, and added county data to it — like call histories. However, because of initial software incompatibilities, county call history wasn’t available as part of the same integrated system, but had to be accessed by dispatchers separately. This meant extra steps to see if a particular phone number or address was associated with past calls, like, for example, a particular type of medical call that may provide more context for responders.
After working with the software vendors, Rickabaugh said she and county officials were able to successfully integrate the data to automatically appear for dispatchers.
In addition to overseeing the operations of the 911 center, the board’s primary purpose is to evaluate the costs associated with the effort and provide a recommendation to the Nodaway County Commission and the Maryville City Council on what funding method would be most appropriate to use going forward. An agreement between the city and the county laid out two years for the board to evaluate its options, and provide a recommendation at the end of that period — likely a dedicated cell phone tax similar to the existing landline telephone tax, or a new sales tax.
Other 911 board notes
- The board elected North District Commissioner Chris Burns as chair, and Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec as vice chair.
- After dealing with frequent absences because of COVID-19 late last year, Rickabaugh said NRC currently has no one in quarantine.