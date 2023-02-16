MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Joint 911 Oversight Board is likely to propose a countywide sales tax to fund consolidated dispatch operations.
The board, made up of representatives from the city of Maryville, the Nodaway County Commission and the Nodaway County Ambulance District, was created in December 2019 after decades of off-and-on efforts to consolidate 911 dispatch operations in Nodaway County. The agreement created the Northwest Regional Communications Center, housed at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility. Prior to the agreement, emergency calls within city limits were handled by one set of dispatchers while calls coming from the rest of the county were handled by another. Now, they all go through the NRCC, which is organized under the Maryville Police Department.
The 2019 agreement, though, did not solve a glaring issue that had already been present: Dedicated funding for dispatch operations is primarily raised through a landline telephone tax of 15 percent on each customer’s phone bill. However, as the number of landline telephones has cratered over the past couple of decades, so too has the revenue from the landline taxes.
Just since 2017, the city of Maryville estimates its landline telephone tax revenue has dropped from more than $71,000 that fiscal year to an estimated $29,000 this year, according to city documents. Add in an estimated $60,000 from the county’s share of landline taxes, and it’s still far from the more than $900,000 it will take to run the NRCC this year.
While studying a long-term solution, the city and the county agreed to fund the shortfall in the meantime 50-50, which is roughly what they had been forced to do when they operated separate dispatch centers. For this budget year, that means subsidizing dispatch operations with more than $342,000 from each government. The two other major sources of revenue are contracts to provide dispatch services for the ambulance district and for all Worth County emergency services, part of a long-term initiative to grow the NRCC into a truly regional dispatch center by bringing in revenue through servicing nearby counties that cannot afford to provide their own.
During the board’s quarterly meeting last month, board members agreed in principle to proceed with a sales tax after considering either that approach or attempting to implement a $1 monthly mobile device fee, the maximum allowed by state statute.
But according to data presented to the oversight board by city officials, the $1 monthly fee would have fallen far short of fully funding dispatch operations. An estimate provided to the board by NorthwestCell figured approximately 21,000 mobile devices in Nodaway County, resulting in around $250,000. But because the fee would replace the landline tax, the net gain would be even less, and not come close to making up even half the shortfall that the two governments are currently subsidizing.
Because of that, board members agreed to pursue a sales tax option instead.
However, by state law, implementing a sales tax for such a purpose also requires making 911 operations into an independent entity. That would result in a setup much like the ambulance district, for example: an elected board that would oversee the NRCC.
That approach, though, would also require disentangling the NRCC from the city of Maryville, which city officials said would mean having to add at least one administrative employee and operating outside of the city’s salary and benefits plans. Consequently, the cost of the center’s operations would go up to an estimated $1.125 million, according to city documents.
But, so too would the revenues. An additional 3/8-cent tax, city documents show, would bring in just under $1.1 million, with the remainder of the NRCC’s budget able to be covered by the ambulance district and Worth County contracts. A 1/2-cent tax would bring in about $1.44 million.
According to Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, the board will now consider a structure that would bring the sales tax issue to voters, but still closely tie the resulting, independent 911 board to the city and county governments. Under the plan officials are studying and working with attorneys to draw up now, the new board would operate with an agreement in place to essentially contract the city to provide dispatch services through the NRCC much as it does now.
The board will discuss the plan in more detail and likely decide when to put a measure before voters during its next quarterly meeting in the spring.