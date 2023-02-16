Northwest Regional Communications logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Joint 911 Oversight Board is likely to propose a countywide sales tax to fund consolidated dispatch operations.

The board, made up of representatives from the city of Maryville, the Nodaway County Commission and the Nodaway County Ambulance District, was created in December 2019 after decades of off-and-on efforts to consolidate 911 dispatch operations in Nodaway County. The agreement created the Northwest Regional Communications Center, housed at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility. Prior to the agreement, emergency calls within city limits were handled by one set of dispatchers while calls coming from the rest of the county were handled by another. Now, they all go through the NRCC, which is organized under the Maryville Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags