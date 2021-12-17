MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 911 advisory board will study options for future funding of consolidated 911 operations with an eye toward putting a tax on the ballot in late 2022 or early 2023.
In late 2019, determined negotiations between city and county officials led to the creation of the Northwest Regional Communications Center, a combined 911 dispatch operation that handles dispatch services for the Maryville Police Department, Maryville Fire Department, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway County Ambulance District and Northwest Missouri State University Police. The combined 911 center, the culmination of decades of on-and-off efforts, was agreed to just in time to be housed at the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility when it opened, and went online Sept. 30, 2020.
But in order to make the deal happen, the two sides agreed to put off one of the last major sticking points: how the center would be funded moving forward.
Currently, dispatch services are partially funded by a landline phone tax and supplemented by general revenues from the county and city. However, as landline phones have become less common, the revenue from the landline tax has plummeted, making a larger share necessary to come from general revenues. As part of the 2019 agreement for consolidated 911 operations, the city and county agreed to split the cost of the center down the middle — for two years.
At that point, the 911 advisory board must make a recommendation for a future, permanent funding mechanism, and either party may opt out of the agreement after four years. The advisory board is made up of the three Nodaway County Commissioners, three Maryville City Council members and a representative from the ambulance district.
With the two-year deadline coming at the end of 2022, the board, at a meeting last week, created a subcommittee to study what mechanism would be best to put in place after that.
Prior to the agreement in 2019, the city and county had been split on whether to propose a $1 mobile device fee — the maximum allowed by state law — designed to replace the lost landline revenue, or whether to pursue a dedicated sales tax. Both options require voter approval.
A study the two governments jointly commissioned in 2018 showed that the $1 mobile device tax would only bring in about $267,000 per year — roughly $450,000 short of the NRCC’s expenses. County officials, therefore, have backed a sales tax that could be high enough to fully fund the center.
But city officials have said they think a mobile device fee would be more likely to pass in a countywide vote, as opposed to a sales tax increase, which may not be as likely to pass. Additionally, they have said that since the two entities have already been paying out of general revenues to run dispatch operations, any new revenue would be helpful, not just full funding.
At the meeting last week on Dec. 9, the 911 advisory board members agreed that they should prepare to discuss what will go before voters in November 2022 or April 2023 — including, as City Manager Greg McDanel suggested as a possibility, a hybrid option that would see a $1 cellphone fee supplemented by a lower sales tax increase.
Board Chairman Chris Burns, North District Commissioner, appointed a three-person subcommittee to study the funding issue and present its findings along with a recommendation to the full board sometime next year. The subcommittee consists of South District Commissioner Scott Walk, Maryville City Council member Dannen Merrill and NCAD Director of Operations Bill Florea.
As part of the subcommittee’s research, the trio is likely to update revenue estimates both for a mobile device fee and various increments of a sales tax.
Dispatcher pay
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian, whose department includes the NRCC, told the board at last week’s meeting that he plans to ask for a raise for dispatchers in the near future to stay competitive in hiring.
Although staffing hasn’t become untenable to maintain yet, he said, fewer applications are coming in for open positions — an issue for many employers both locally and across the country. With a starting pay of $14.45 per hour, Christian said it will be difficult for dispatcher jobs to stand out against others to attract qualified applicants.
In addition, dispatchers undergo months of training to get up to speed on what is a high-pressure job.
“So we’re competing heavily against a lot of other part-time employers that probably don’t have the certification requirements, don’t have the quite as crazy (hours) and probably don’t have as much opportunity for a lot of the emotional distress that (dispatchers) have,” he told the board.
Christian said he will research the issue and come back to the board with a proposal at a later date.
Other 911 board notes
- Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh told the board that AT&T has agreed to work with INDigital, a network services provider used by the NRCC, to make its phone lines compatible with text-to-911 services. Rickabaugh said that the move by AT&T will hopefully nudge along other phone service providers to do the same. After all carriers have signed on, the NRCC can begin the process of enabling text-to-911 throughout the county.
- The advisory board’s next meeting is tentatively set for March 10, 2022.