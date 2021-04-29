MARYVILLE, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon outside Maryville.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Zachary R. Beers, 28, of Mound City, was headed east on State Highway 46 about 15 miles west of Maryville at Burr Oak Road around 3 p.m. Monday. Beers turned left into a conservation parking lot and failed to yield to a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Gabrielle E. Gray, 19, of Kansas City, as her vehicle crested a hill while headed west, striking Beers’ vehicle in the passenger side.
Both drivers were uninjured, according to the report, but a 5-year-old girl in Beers’ vehicle was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with moderate injuries.
All three people involved in the crash were listed as wearing safety devices.
Gray’s vehicle sustained moderate damage, and Beers’ vehicle was listed with extensive damage. Both were towed from the scene.