ALBANY, Mo. — The members of the Fourth Circuit Bar Association met in Albany on Oct. 21 for their annual reception and business meeting, according to a press release from the organization.
It was the association’s first meeting since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The Fourth Circuit Bar Association is a professional organization comprised of attorneys living or working in the Fourth Judicial Circuit, which consists of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
The attorneys met to celebrate retiring members John Baker, David Baird and Presiding Judge Roger Prokes. Each retiring attorney addressed the meeting with personal thoughts, experiences and advice.
In the business meeting, Association President Robert Rice, associate circuit judge in Nodaway County, gave his presidential remarks commending attorneys, their families and office staff for working so hard and helping the community during the pandemic. The meeting concluded Rice’s term as president.
The association elected Jessica Jones, Gentry County prosecuting attorney, as president. Following that election, Matt Jones of the law firm Anderson, Sundell and Skinner in Marvyille, was elected as treasurer.