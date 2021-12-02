MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four of the five counties considering the proposal have signed on to form a cooperative board that would spearhead mental health initiatives in the region, Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice told The Forum.
Only the Atchison County Commission has yet to make a decision about joining the board, Rice said, and there is no firm timeline for when that decision might be made. The commissioners indicated to Rice that they are in the process of consulting with local health officials before making a call either way.
In October, Rice and a mental health task force within the 4th Circuit Court kicked off a campaign to form a Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees that would mark a first step in an ambitious plan to bolster access to mental health resources in the area. The campaign began with an informational meeting that featured emotional testimonials from local health professionals attesting to what they agreed is a health crisis.
Under the plan presented at the meeting, the five counties in the 4th Circuit — Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth — would use a process outlined in state statutes to create the mental health board, which would be made up of a mix of health care professionals, non-health care professionals and representatives from each county.
Rice said it would be the first such board in a rural area of the state.
The board, once created, would then be eligible to be funded by a dedicated property tax from any, all or any combination of the participating counties. Because each county can decide whether to place the tax increase on the ballot, the added levies — if any at all — would not necessarily have to be uniform.
But before a permanent funding source can be secured, the board would need to be created.
Simply forming the board would not mean any obligation of financial support. Rice said at the meeting in October that even without funding, the board could still coordinate new mental health efforts and seek out grant funding sources.
Additionally, board members could work together to come up with a tax distribution model that could potentially fund its future activities and provide such a recommendation to the county commissions.
Although Rice and the task force have only presented plans that include all of the counties within the 4th Circuit, state statute does not require any particular grouping of jurisdictions to create a regional mental health board — meaning that the initiative could go forward with the four counties that have signed on even if Atchison ultimately opts against joining.
Without a firm timeline of when a decision might come from Atchison County, the process right now is in limbo.
Once the picture becomes clearer, the next step would be for the participating county commissions to appoint board members that fulfill the specific requirements outlined in statutes.