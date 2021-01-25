MARYVILLE, Mo. — A juvenile and two adults were injured in a two vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on Missouri 148, 2 miles north of Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred as a 2020 John Deere Gator, driven southbound by Gary Stiens, 65, of Maryville, was slowing to turn into a private drive and was struck in the rear by a southbound 2015 Ford Focus driven by Kole Thompson, 23, of Bedford, Iowa.
Stiens, the sole occupant of the gator, Brenda Thompson, 23, and a 5-year-old juvenile, both of Bedford, Iowa, were transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Stiens suffered moderate injuries. Thompson and the 5-year-old’s injuries were minor, according to the report.
The Ford was towed with total damage by Shell Service Towing and Repair. The Gator was driven from the scene with extensive damage.
All involved were reported as wearing seat belts, except for Stiens, who was exempt in the Gator.
Msgt. T.B. Ziegler was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryville and Pickering fire departments.