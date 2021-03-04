MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new 24/7 hotline to assist law enforcement officers with people in crisis is up and running, shortly after receiving a state grant.
Associate Judge Robert Rice told The Forum on Tuesday that the hotline, previously available for calls during the daytime hours, is now staffed at all hours.
“We’ve got the hotline up and going, and so if there’s anybody — a law enforcement officer, jailer, something like that — (who says,) ‘Hey, we think this person’s having a mental crisis,’ at least they’ll have access to a counselor regardless of the time of the day to be able to get that person some help, or maybe at least de-escalate … the situation,” Rice said over the phone.
The hotline is part of a new grant obtained by the Fourth Circuit Court as part of a program that aims to help provide resources both for law enforcement and within the justice system to connect mental health treatment resources to those who need them in place of more punitive measures.
One part of the program is the expansion of the hotline within the Fourth Circuit’s five constituent counties: Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth. During contacts with a person in crisis, officers can contact the counselor staffing the hotline to evaluate the situation, and, if appropriate, the counselor will work with both the officer and the person in crisis to de-escalate and reach a resolution that is focused on health services rather than arrest and detainment.
Additionally, another part of the $50,000 grant is going to expand access to the drug and DWI courts that offer rehabilitation-focused options for offenders already in the system.
The grant funds must be spent by Aug. 31. In order to ensure continued access to the new resources, the Fourth Circuit’s mental health leadership team — spearheaded by Rice and which includes a broad array of mental health experts, members of the justice system and law enforcement — has proposed passing a dedicated property tax levy under a state statute that specifically deals with mental health initiatives.
That process calls for the creation of a community health board of trustees, which could either include all five counties, or could be as many as a different board for each county. Rice said the leadership team is currently leaning toward one board that would encompass all five counties within the Fourth Circuit.
Once the board is created, board members would need to petition each county commission within their jurisdiction to put the proposed property tax on the ballot.