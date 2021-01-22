WASHINGTON, D.C., ― The Internal Revenue Service has announced that the nation’s tax season will start on Friday, Feb. 12, when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.
According to a news release, the Feb. 12 start date for individual tax return filers allows the IRS time to do additional programming and testing of IRS systems following the Dec. 27, tax law changes that provided a second round of Economic Impact Payments and other benefits.
“This programming work is critical to ensuring IRS systems run smoothly,” the release noted. “If filing season were opened without the correct programming in place, then there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers. These changes ensure that eligible people will receive any remaining stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.”
To speed refunds during the pandemic, the IRS is urging taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they have the information they need. People can begin filing their tax returns immediately with tax software companies, including IRS Free File partners. These groups are starting to accept tax returns now and the returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting Feb. 12.
“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working nonstop to prepare for this as well as delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever. This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”
According to a news release, last year’s average tax refund was more than $2,500. More than 150 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year, with the vast majority before the Thursday, April 15 deadline.
Overall, the IRS anticipates nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit if there are no issues with their tax return.
Taxpayers may check Where’s My Refund on the IRS.gov website for a personalized refund date.
Tips for taxpayers to make filing easier
To speed refunds and help with their tax filing, the IRS urges people to follow these simple steps:
File electronically and use direct deposit for the quickest refunds.
Check IRS.gov for the latest tax information, including the latest on Economic Impact Payments. There is no need to call.
For filers who may be eligible for stimulus payments, they should carefully review the guidelines for the Recovery Rebate Credit. Most people received Economic Impact Payments automatically, and anyone who received the maximum amount does not need to include any information about their payments when they file.
However, those who didn’t receive a payment or only received a partial payment may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.
Advance stimulus payments received separately are not taxable, and they do not reduce the taxpayer’s refund when they file in 2021.
Key filing season dates
There are several important dates taxpayers should keep in mind for this year’s filing season:
- Jan. 15. IRS Free File opens. Taxpayers can begin filing returns through Free File partners; tax returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting Feb. 12.
- Feb. 12. IRS begins 2021 tax season. Individual tax returns begin being accepted and processing begins.
- Feb. 22. Projected date for the IRS.gov Where’s My Refund tool being updated for those claiming EITC and ACTC.
- First week of March. Tax refunds begin reaching those claiming EITC and ACTC for those who file electronically with direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax returns.
- April 15. Deadline for filing 2020 tax returns.