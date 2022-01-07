MARYVILLE, Mo. — Although the frigid temperatures of the past week make it seem preposterous, December 2021 was one of the warmest Maryville has ever seen.
According to data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center at Purdue University, the average daily high temperature in December was the highest on record in Maryville, going back to 1896.
In an indication that perhaps Old Man Winter has taken up residence a little later in the traditional season, 2021’s spring was milder than usual — especially in April, which saw the coldest temperatures on record by far.
April 2021’s average high temperature was only 46 degrees, a full seven degrees colder than the next-lowest, April 1907, and the average low temperature in April last year was a chilling 23.3 degrees.
Luckily, January 2022 should have something for everyone, with low temperatures Thursday perhaps dipping into the negatives, but by next Thursday could reach near 50 degrees.