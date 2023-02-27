ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — Two Nodaway County men suffered moderate to serious injuries when a dump truck overturned Feb. 23 southwest of Rosendale.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert E. Sterling, 49, of Maryville, and Enoch Ross, 28, of Burlington Junction, were both taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Sterling suffered serious injuries and Ross, was listed with moderate injuries, according to Trooper A.M. Mapel's report.
According the report, the crash occurred at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, as a 2008 Sterling Truck was traveling northbound on County Road 150 when it traveled off the east side of the roadway, returned to the road and traveled off the west side. The truck then returned to the road again and overturned. The top corner of the truck struck the road and came to rest on its top facing east in the middle of the road.
The report notes that neither man was wearing a safety device.
The truck was totaled and towed from the scene by Kizer Collision and Towing.
Trooper Mapel was assisted at the scene by Trooper S.P. Gomez, and CVE J.E. Lawrence and the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.