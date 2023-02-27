Wreck report art

ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — Two Nodaway County men suffered moderate to serious injuries when a dump truck overturned Feb. 23 southwest of Rosendale.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert E. Sterling, 49, of Maryville, and Enoch Ross, 28, of Burlington Junction, were both taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Sterling suffered serious injuries and Ross, was listed with moderate injuries, according to Trooper A.M. Mapel's report.

