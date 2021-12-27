MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two Nodaway County men were injured in separate car wrecks on Thursday, Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at 5:55 a.m. Jorge Herrera, 23, of Clearmont, was seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 71 about 12 miles south of Maryville. The report notes that Herrera lost control of the 2002 Chevrolet pickup he was driving southbound due to a frost covered roadway, traveled off the west side of the road, overturned and came to rest in a ditch on its top.
Herrera was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by Nodaway County Ambulance. He is listed as wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle, reported totaled, was towed by Kizer’s Towing and Collision of Maryville. Trooper A.J. Kempa was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:15 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth Bray, 71, of Burlington Junction, was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 71 about 5 miles north of Maryville.
The report states Bray lost control of a 2010 Nissan he was driving southbound while attempting to overtake another vehicle on a frost-covered road. At that point the vehicle crossed the center line then went off the east side of the road, where the vehicle overturned and came to rest in a ditch.
Bray was taken by air ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The vehicle, reported, totaled, was towed by Shell’s Service Towing and Repair of Maryville.
Trooper A.J. Kempa was assisted at the scene by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Fire Department.