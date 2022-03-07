MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two women were injured in two separate crashes Sunday evening on snow-covered roadways in Nodaway and Andrew counties.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Melissa A. Sybert, 36, of Maryville, was seriously injured when she lost control of the 1999 Ford F150 she was driving southbound on a snow-covered U.S. Highway 71, 9 miles north of Savannah on Sunday, March 6.
The truck traveled off the west side of the road, overturned and struck a fence. Sybert, who is listed as not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on its top facing north.
Sybert was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Trooper S.J. Force was assisted at the scene by Trooper A.J. Kempa and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office.
According to another highway patrol report involving a snow-related crash, Cassie J. Edson, 37, of Stanberry, was seriously injured in a crash that occurred at 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, on State Route M, just east of State Route N.
The report details include that the crash occurred as a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Edson, eastbound on Route M began to slide on a snow-covered road, crossed the center of the road and traveled off the north side of the road. The Dodge struck a tree, became airborne, overturned and came to rest on its drivers side facing southeast.
Edson, who is listed as wearing a seat belt, was transported by Nodaway County ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Trooper T.R. Hecker was assisted at the scene by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.