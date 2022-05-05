MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mike Wilson, an alumnus and former professor in the School of Business at Northwest Missouri State University, will graduate for a second time from the university.
Wilson first graduated from Northwest in 1975 with a bachelor’s in zoology. He started as a professor in 1982, teaching classes such as business finance and banking.
Wilson left for a brief period to pursue his doctorate. He later returned to the university as a professor, teaching for more than 27 years.
About a decade after his retirement, Wilson returned to school to study theatre performance.
“I’m a believer in lifelong learning …” Wilson said, adding that he went back to college to take a few acting classes. “I thought I might as well get a degree while I’m at it.”
Acting was not always part of Wilson’s plan.
“I started acting a few years ago …. They had a second act group in St. Joe,” he said, noting that the group is for those age 55 and older.
His first play was “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at the Robidoux Resident Theatre in St. Joseph. Since then, he’s appeared in productions at Northwest, such as various one-act plays including “Milkwood” and a yuletide feast as Rumpelstiltskin. His most recent role was Mister Diafoirus in “The Imaginary Invalid.”
Wilson plans to continue acting at the Robidoux Resident Theatre as well as playwriting. Additionally, he says he has aspirations to direct a play.
Wilson will graduate this week in Northwest’s spring 2022 commencement ceremony.